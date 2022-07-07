Jeff Lewis Reveals New Relationship Update

He’s flipping out.

During a July 5 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis revealed that he had recently broken up with his boyfriend, Chef Stuart O’Keeffe. O’Keeffe, who co-authored a “Real Housewives” themed cookbook with Amy Phillips called “Cook It, Spill It, Throw It,” started dating the former Bravo star in March 2022. The two called it quits over the 4th of July holiday weekend.

“We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, we’re very compatible,” Lewis said during the episode of Jeff Lewis Live. “I love the guy, I adore the guy. … But we’re just not on the same page when it comes to relationships and family. It was a very hard decision to make.”

Lewis continued, citing that it was a very “difficult” decision to have to make. “This was not a rash decision,” the star said. “This has been going on for weeks where I’ve had signs that this is not a long-term thing. And it’s been fun, and it’s been a nice distraction, and there has been a connection, but we’re just not aligned — with what I want, what he wants, priorities. And I just don’t see this relationship… I don’t think it has potential to grow.”

Lewis Said That He ‘Reprioritized His Life’ During the COVID-19 Pandemic

While speaking with Extra TV in June 2022, Lewis explained that he had changed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since we have last seen him on our TV screens.

“I ended up reprioritizing my whole life, actually,” Lewis told the outlet at the time. “Sitting home for a year, I streamlined my business… I was running so fast, like a hamster in a wheel… I figured it all out… I completely downsized.”