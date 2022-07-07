Jeff Lewis Reveals New Relationship Update

He’s flipping out.
During a July 5 episode of his radio show on SiriusXM, former “Flipping Out” star Jeff Lewis revealed that he had recently broken up with his boyfriend, Chef Stuart O’Keeffe. O’Keeffe, who co-authored a “Real Housewives” themed cookbook with Amy Phillips called “Cook It, Spill It, Throw It,” started dating the former Bravo star in March 2022. The two called it quits over the 4th of July holiday weekend.
“We have very good chemistry, we have a lot of fun together, we’re very compatible,” Lewis said during the episode of Jeff Lewis Live. “I love the guy, I adore the guy. … But we’re just not on the same page when it comes to relationships and family. It was a very hard decision to make.”
Lewis continued, citing that it was a very “difficult” decision to have to make. “This was not a rash decision,” the star said. “This has been going on for weeks where I’ve had signs that this is not a long-term thing. And it’s been fun, and it’s been a nice distraction, and there has been a connection, but we’re just not aligned — with what I want, what he wants, priorities. And I just don’t see this relationship… I don’t think it has potential to grow.”
Lewis Said That He ‘Reprioritized His Life’ During the COVID-19 Pandemic
While speaking with Extra TV in June 2022, Lewis explained that he had changed a lot during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially since we have last seen him on our TV screens.
Lewis Is Back on TV With Another Spinoff Show
Even though Lewis no longer has a show on Bravo, he has returned to screens through Amazon’s Freevee streaming platform. On June 10, Lewis’ new spinoff, “Hollywood Houselift,” premiered on Freevee, which shows him flipping and re-decorating houses with his team, some of whom were featured on “Flipping Out” as well, like Megan Weaver.
“There was no, ‘Okay, Ashley. You say this and Jeff’s going to say that,’ it was nothing like that,” Lewis told The List in July 2022. “It was like a documentary, which is what I love, because I’m not an actor and it would be forced and weird. They let it go, and it ended up being a little bit more of my personal life than I thought.”
Lewis also revealed that he had originally signed with Netflix, but it didn’t end up working out.
“I negotiated and worked with Netflix for six months, [but] couldn’t really find the right show, right deal. By my choice, we left Netflix, and went to Amazon,” Lewis said. “Immediately, on day one, I knew. I walked in like, ‘This is my home, I love these executives. We’re all on the same page.’ [They’re] very creative people, and the development deal happened immediately.”
