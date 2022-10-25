Below Deck Alum Gives Birth to Baby Girl: ‘Cuddle Time’

Welcome to the world, baby Charli! “Below Deck Mediterranean” alum Jessica More has just given birth to her first child, a baby girl.

On Sunday, October 23, More posted on her Instagram Stories a video of herself holding her sleeping baby girl along with the caption, “There’s literally nothing in this world I would trade this for.”

More first announced that she was expecting a baby on July 25, shocking “Below Deck” fans, as she wrote on Instagram, “I’ve been waiting a long time to be your mommy, Charli. So blessed and excited for this next chapter with my little princess. #29weekspregnant.”

Jessica More Revealed That She First Found Out She Was Pregnant in Nicaragua & She Was So Excited to Find Out That She Would Be a Mother

On September 7, More posted a photo of herself at Villas Playa Maderas in Nicaragua and wrote that it was on that trip that she learned she was pregnant. “Reminiscing to when I was in Nicaragua and found out I was growing a little baby in my belly,” she shared. “Couldn’t have been in a more beautiful place with the most incredibly supportive loving people.”

The “Below Deck Med” season 5 alum told Showbiz Cheat Sheet that she was very excited to find out that she was pregnant because she “always wanted to be a mother.” She also said that despite feeling tired and uncomfortable, her pregnancy was going quite smoothly. “I feel … tired,” she shared. “I feel good, though. I feel like I can’t complain too much.”

More dished that some of her friends who have kids said she was making it “look really easy,” which was a surprise because she felt like she was complaining a lot, she laughed. “I’m just uncomfortable,” she concluded. The third stew also said she never really got sick.

She was also surprised when she learned that she was having a daughter, as she had been sure she was having a boy. “When I found out, I cried for an hour,” More shared. “Not sad or disappointed … just shock.” The former reality star said it finally sank in after an hour as she said the only thing that mattered, in the end, was that her child was healthy.

Jessica More Explained That Her Plan Is to Co-Parent With Her Baby’s Father But That She Will Be Mostly Raising Her Daughter Alone

More hasn’t publicly spoken about Charli’s father but she did confirm that he isn’t a yachtie or a “Below Deck” alum, Showbiz Cheat Sheet reported. She said the two aren’t together but he will be in Charli’s life. “We’re not together, but we’ll be co-parenting,” she shared. “He lives in Ft. Lauderdale. He’ll be a good dad.” The “Below Deck Med” star said it was a bit more difficult for him to come to grips with parenthood than it was for her. “I know it’s been stressful and confusing [for him],” she shared, describing it as a “rollercoaster” but that she hopes once Charli arrives it will ease his anxiety. Despite that, More said she’s likely going to be mostly raising Charli by herself, with her friends and family helping out. She shared that her yachting days are likely behind her now and her plan is to get her real estate broker’s license in Florida since she had her license in Los Angeles before.

