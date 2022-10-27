Winter House Star Addresses ‘Uncomfortable’ Incident

The second episode of “Winter House” ended on a “to be continued” cliffhanger following Craig Conover and Luke Gulbranson’s massive late-night argument and some of the stars involved have addressed what went down.

The entire episode laid the foundations of the disconnect between the cast members as Gulbranson expressed his romantic interest in Jessica Stocker but the newbie Bravo star told others that she wasn’t interested. Viewers saw Gulbranson touch Stocker on several occasions, including putting a hand on her knee during a conversation and giving her a shoulder massage in the kitchen.

Gulbranson seemed clueless about Stocker’s discomfort as she had told him the night before in the hot tub that she was interested in him, though she turned him down when he asked for a kiss. Stocker told Amanda Batula that she tried to make her change in feelings clear to Gulbranson through her body language but Batula advised her to make it “super black-and-white… This man needs it spelled out.”

The Situation Escalated After a Night of Drinking When Craig Conover Yelled at Luke Gulbranson

The situation came to a head late at night in the kitchen as Gulbranson then touched Paige DeSorbo’s hair and leg while they were talking. Conover lost it and yelled at Gulbranson that he was going to throw him through a window. “Stop touching girls without them saying they want you to touch them. It’s making everyone here uncomfortable,” he yelled at the Minnesota native.

Gulbranson ended up leaving the house after calling his sister and getting emotional over the situation. He said Stocker had been showing interest and flirting but then he described the situation as a “mindf***.” In a confessional, he asked, “Do I do that? Do I make people feel that way? … Like, if I’m that guy? Holy f***, I hope not.”

Afterward, a source close to production told People that Gulbranson’s departure was only temporary, not permanent like it seemed it might be in the episode. “Luke ultimately left the house because he was frustrated in his heated exchange with Craig,” the publication quoted their source as saying. “Production was worried things would escalate between the two of them, and put Luke in a hotel for the night.”

Jessica Stocker Addressed the Incident After the Episode Aired & Defended Her Perspective

Stocker got emotional about the situation and was comforted by DeSorbo in the latter’s bedroom. She said the situation would never have gotten to that point if she’d talked about it with Gulbranson and said she didn’t like to address situations like Conover did.

DeSorbo reassured Stocker that what happened was not her fault and shared, “Luke is not a bad guy he’s just so dumb. I’m not defending Luke and what he did but Craig also blew it up.” In fact, several cast members criticized Conover for the way he handled the situation, and the “Southern Charm” star had already clashed with Amanda Batula and Kyle Cooke earlier in the episode, putting DeSorbo in a difficult position.

Stocker spoke about the incident after the episode aired, telling People, “Just because I was first interested in Luke after first entering the house didn’t mean I needed to continue to be,” she said. “What I learned from this experience is that it’s okay to set boundaries and vocalize when you feel uncomfortable.”

