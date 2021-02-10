What Does J-Lo Think About A-Rod Cheating Rumors With Bravo Star?

Jennifer Lopez remains unbothered after rumors began circulating that her fiancé Alex Rodriguez was chatting up a Southern Charm star.

Although A-Rod made headlines last month when he was accused of fooling around with Bravo’s Madison LeCroy, Lopez is still standing by her husband, according to Entertainment Tonight. A close source to the couple told the outlet that the two are still very much connected.

They “are so connected both romantically as a couple and as a family with their kids and these rumors wouldn’t break that,” the source shared with ET.

“Jennifer isn’t bothered and doesn’t care about the Alex and Madison rumors,” the source continued to the outlet. “She thinks it’s outside noise and trusts Alex. She’s so in love with him.”

Lopez, the mother of 12-year-old twins Max and Emme, said yes to Rodriquez, the father to 16-year-old Natasha, in March 2019 after he asked her hand in marriage, Glamour Magazine said. The couple was slated to get married in 2020, but were forced to postpone due to the coronavirus pandemic, the magazine reported.

A second source disclosed to ET that Lopez has not been paying the LeCroy rumors involving her fiancée “too much attention.”

The source did acknowledge, however, that the “Jenny from the Block” singer isn’t thrilled about the extra spotlight on their relationship, though, ET said.

“Jennifer isn’t happy that her and her relationship are being called into question over a TV show allegation,” the second source said to ET. “Alex had assured Jennifer that he did nothing wrong and she believes him. The couple is looking forward to when this all blows over.”

Here’s what you need to know:

The Cheating Rumors Sparked During Southern Charm’s Reunion Episode

Craig Conover during the Southern Charm reunion on January 28 sent viewers into a frenzy after he accused LeCroy of flying “to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player.”

LeCroy’s two-year ex-boyfriend Austen Kroll agreed saying she FaceTimes the famous athlete, “all the time.”

Although LeCroy denied the allegations, tabloids quickly connected the rumor to A-Rod. Fans noticed that he had previously liked one of LeCroy’s Instagram photos.

LeCroy later told Page Six that she had “never met up” with the former New York Yankee’s player, noting that they did speak “on the phone,” though.

LeCroy confessed, “He’s never physically cheated on his fiancée with me,” but she’s “talked to him randomly, but not consistent,” Page Six reported. While she wouldn’t divulge the details of the calls, she claimed they were, “innocent,” the outlet continued.

Meanwhile a source previously told ET that Rodriguez doesn’t know LeCroy and had never met her.

Rodriguez & Lopez’s Wedding Has Been Put on Hold Due to the Coronavirus Pandemic

Lopez was supposed to marry Rodriguez in 2020, but the ceremony was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ET reported.

A source told ET that Lopez “absolutely still wants to marry Alex and the gossip isn’t affecting her at all.”

Lopez revealed to Allure that she is looking forward to scheduling her wedding to when it is safe.

“Maybe that wasn’t the right time,” the A-Lister shared with the publication. “You start thinking of all of these things — how everything has its kind of perfect, divine moment.”

She also revealed that the engaged couple have participated in therapy during quarantine, Allure reported.

