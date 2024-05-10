Jo Wenberg Reads Alleged Texts From Tom Schwartz After He Blocked Her

“Vanderpump Rules” season 11 personality Jo Wenberg opened up about her feelings toward her former friend, Tom Schwartz, on Instagram Live.

The clip was uploaded on the pop culture Instagram account, Glorified Gossip Gurl, on May 10. The video was also posted on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit on the social media platform Reddit. In the video, Wenberg addressed a social media user who inquired why Schwartz had blocked her on social media. The hairstylist then read text messages she stated were from Schwartz, wherein he explained why he no longer wanted to be in contact with her. As fans are aware, Schwartz and Wenberg did have a sexual relationship. Schwartz, however, had informed Wenberg that he was not comfortable being committed to her after his and Katie Maloney‘s October 2022 divorce.

“He said he wanted me to stop telling him that I owe him something,” said Wenberg. “I’m looking at the texts right now. I don’t even care. He said that I was manipulative and I was using disturbing language. ‘It sounds vaguely threatening almost. Your erratic online behavior is unsettling. You have to snap out of it, this negative thought loop.'”

In addition, Wenberg stated that Schwartz told her she was “living in the past” regarding their relationship. According to Wenberg, Schwartz also requested her to “leave [him] alone” and not publicly speak about his girlfriend, Sophia Skoro, 23.

“‘Please don’t mention me or my girlfriend anymore. Why would you waste another second of your life chasing someone who doesn’t want to be with you?'” read Wenberg.

She also stated that Schwartz said he would be “respectfully blocking [her].” In addition, Wenberg said she “relate[s] to Katie” because of her current situation with Schwartz.

Jo Wenberg Gave Her Opinion About Tom Schwartz’s Current Girlfriend

BravoTV.com reported that Wenberg gave her opinion about Schwartz’s girlfriend while filming an Instagram Live. Wenberg said she believed “Tom Schwartz is dating a fan.”

While recording an April 2024 episode of former “Vanderpump Rules” star Rachel “Raquel” Leviss‘ podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Wenberg stated she did not take issue with Skoro. She said, however, that she did not appreciate that Schwartz told her he could not be in a serious relationship.

“What I do care is though when he says, ‘I don’t want to date someone right now.’ But he was. And now he has a new girlfriend. That one is the messed up part. That’s so messed up to me. It makes me very angry,” stated the 35-year-old.

Tom Schwartz Spoke About Jo Wenberg in April 2024

During an appearance on an April 2024 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “The Vial Files,” alongside Skoro, Schwartz briefly discussed his falling out with Wenberg. He stated that he had “undeniable chemistry” with Wenberg in 2022 until “some things happened,” which he will not publicly disclose. The 41-year-old also stated he could have better communicated his reasons for distancing himself from Wenberg.

In the “The Vial Files” interview, Skoro shared that she met Schwartz while visiting Lisa Vanderpump’s West Hollywood establishment, TomTom. According to Skoro, she pursued the 41-year-old.