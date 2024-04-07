Rachel Leviss Says She Apologized to Katie Maloney for Recent Instagram Post

“Vanderpump Rules” alum Rachel “Raquel” Leviss said she apologized to her former castmate, Katie Maloney, for a recent Instagram post.

On the April 7 episode of her podcast, “Rachel Goes Rogue,” Leviss noted that she and Maloney separately posed while in attendance at the 2024 iHeartRadio Music Awards, held on April 1. She referenced that Jo Wenberg, a friend of Maloney’s ex-husband Tom Schwartz, shared an image from a Life & Style article that named Leviss one of the best-dressed individuals from the event. According to Reality Blurb, Wenberg also included a portion of the article wherein Maloney and her “Disrespectfully” podcast co-host, Dayna Kathan, were included on the list of the worst-dressed iHeartRadio Music Awards guests.

While recording the “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss acknowledged that she re-posted Wenberg’s upload to her Instagram Stories.

“I guess my ego got in the way a little bit. And I encouraged Jo to post the best and worst showing Katie and Dayna. Then I reposted it,” said Leviss.

She then stated that while posting the Instagram Story “felt good in the moment,” she did not stand behind her actions. She said after speaking to her therapist, she determined that she should “take accountability” for the situation.

“I decided that that was not my best decision. Because I am in this space of learning and growing. And also being kind,” said Leviss. “And it’s so easy to get on the same level as some of these other people. But that’s not who I want to be.”

The model stated that she “decided to reach out and apologize to Katie and Dayna personally.”

Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss Stated That Katie Maloney Did Not Reply to Her Message

During the April 7 “Rachel Goes Rogue” episode, Leviss stated that Maloney “did not respond” to her text, wherein she apologized for her Instagram Story. She clarified that she “didn’t expect her to.”

“The text was more so for me to take accountability in my wrongdoings and to just let her know that I’m not going to do that again,” said Leviss. “And I even told her in the text, like, ‘No need to respond.’ It did say [the text] was delivered. I don’t think that I’m blocked.”

She also clarified that she thought Maloney and Kathan “did look gorgeous on the carpet.”

“I don’t think that they were worse dressed by any means,” continued Leviss.

Tom Schwartz Shared His Thoughts About Jo Wenberg

Wenberg has appeared on the 11th season of “Vanderpump Rules.” While speaking to Us Weekly on January 18, Maloney suggested she was unhappy that Wenberg joined the show’s cast.

“Some things are unavoidable I guess,” said Maloney.

In a separate January 18 Us Weekly interview, Schwartz discussed his friendship with Wenberg. The Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner, who had a sexual relationship with Wenberg, stated that they were “just friends now.” He also shared that he believed Wenberg was a good addition to the “Vanderpump Rules” cast.

“Honestly, I feel like Jo is a breath of fresh air. She has a charisma and energy unlike anyone else I have ever met in my life,” said Schwartz. “Not everyone loves that energy. I happen to be fond of it.”

Ariana Madix Discussed Filming ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Following Rachel ‘Raquel’ Leviss & Tom Sandoval’s Cheating Scandal

As fans are aware, Leviss left “Vanderpump Rules” after season 10 following her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval. In a March 2024 interview with Us Weekly, Ariana Madix discussed filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 11 after breaking up with Sandoval because of his affair in March 2023. She noted that she was transparent about the range of emotions she felt following her breakup while season 11 cameras were rolling.

“I allowed all times and moments of my healing process to be shown,” said Madix.

In addition, the former “Dancing with the Stars” contestant stated that she was “proud” of herself that she chose to film season 11.