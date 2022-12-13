‘Below Deck’ Star Announces Pregnancy

Former “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain is expecting!

On Tuesday, Dec. 13, the former chief stew Chastain announced the news via Instagram, sharing a picture of her bump clad in a silky, floral-print dress. She is due in May 2023.

“I’m already planning so many birthday theme parties for you 💗💙💗💙,” Chastain wrote in the caption of the photo.

Chastain also said in a statement to People, “I am absolutely thrilled to become a mother. It’s something I’ve always hoped for so this is truly a dream come true!”

Chastain also explained to the outlet that with two new shows premiering on Bravo and Peacock, she couldn’t hide her baby bump any longer.

“This is such a new and special experience, so I’m really being protective of what I share publicly, but with new episodes of Below Deck Galley Talk about to air on Bravo after Christmas and The Traitors premiering on Peacock on Jan. 12, 2023, there’s just no hiding my baby bump any longer!” Chastain said.

Chastain was Chief Stew on “Below Deck” during seasons 2 through 7. She exited the show ahead of season 8 but went on to star in “Bravo’s Chat Room,” a late-night pop culture series that aired for one season on the network in 2020.

Kate Chastain Had Some Strong Opinions on This Past Season of ‘Below Deck Mediterranean’

Even though Chastain is no longer on “Below Deck,” she still keeps up with the franchise. While appearing on a Nov. 4 episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, “Brandi Glanville Unfiltered,” the star shaded last season’s “Below Deck Mediterranean” chief stew, Natasha Webb, and her bartending skills.

“It’s almost an embarrassment for the yachting industry, like, girl, you’re giving cruise vibes,” Chastain said about Webb. “You know, obviously, she doesn’t drink as much as us, because anybody who actually drinks is, like, ‘Give me vodka. Give me champagne. Give me a tequila.’ A mixed drink, I’ll drink too. Espresso martini and a margarita… Maybe an Aperol spritz. All of those mixed drinks, Bart Simpson blow job shots, all the stupid things, that belongs in spring break in your college years.”

During the podcast, Chastain also said about Webb, “I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways.”

Kate Chastain Admitted in an Interview That She Would Be Open to Joining a ‘Real Housewives’ Franchise

While speaking to Us Weekly in October 2020, Chastain admitted that she would be open to joining a “Real Housewives” franchise one day on Bravo.

“It’s pretty much like Below Deck,” Chastain said at the time. “You get to drink and talk about the people on the show in confessionals without the work … and you don’t have to wear a uniform, [so] that sounds great.”

The former “Below Deck” star also revealed what her “Real Housewives” tagline would be.

“My old tagline used to be: I may have a resting b**** face, but that’s the only part of me that’s ever resting,” Chastain told the outlet at the time. “But since I stopped yachting, I’m doing a lot of resting.”

