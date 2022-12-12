Harry Hamlin Talks Wife Lisa Rinna’s RHOBH Controversy

Harry Hamlin is supporting his wife and “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star, Lisa Rinna.

While speaking with Entertainment Tonight at the premiere of his new AMC series, “Mayfair Witches,” Hamlin responded to the booing and hate that his wife received while at BravoCon 2022. During an appearance on the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” panel at the three-day long event, Rinna was met with boos from fans in the audience. She responded by giving them the middle finger.

“There were a lot more cheers than boos, and I thought that her response was classic and epic,” Hamlin explained in the interview published on Dec. 7. “I’m not worried about that girl at all.”

This past season of “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” wasn’t exactly an easy one for Rinna. At the beginning of the season, she experienced the death of her mother, Lois Rinna, who passed away from a stroke in November 2021. Later on, Rinna also feuded with stars Sutton Stracke over an Elton John charity dinner and Kathy Hilton and her sister, Kyle Richards, while on their cast trip to Aspen. After the tumultuous season, many fans have called for Rinna to step down on social media, but no official casting decision has been made by the network yet.

Season 13 of “The Real Housewies of Beverly Hills” has not yet begun filming.

Lisa Rinna Spoke About a Potential Exit During BravoCon 2022

While speaking to Us Weekly at BravoCon 2022, Rinna spoke about a potential exit from the show, but maintained that it would have to be a “mutual decision” between her and Bravo.

“Well, [a departure] may happen, but you won’t put me on pause. It would be a mutual decision,” Rinna explained to the outlet. “You know what I mean? Like, you know, it, life happens. Whatever is meant to be, will be. And that’s how I always look at things.”

Rinna also added, “This is a hard season. I would, I don’t feel at peace after this season whether I came back or not. You know what I’m saying? This was a very, very difficult season for everybody, but especially for me because of my mom. And I just had a really rough time, probably the roughest year of my life, you know? And that’s just the truth.”

One RHOBH Star Said That Rinna’s Behavior on Social Media Makes the Entire Cast ‘Look Bad’

Rinna has never been one to be shy about posting her thoughts on social media, especially when it comes to the drama happening on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” This past season, Rinna aired out her opinions on her Instagram stories, especially. However, her costar, Sutton Stracke, is not too happy with her antics.

“I just wish that it would stop,” Stracke said during a November 2022 appearance on Page Six’s “Virtual Reali-Tea” podcast. “I don’t think it’s doing anybody any justice.”

Stracke continued at the time, “I think it’s only hurting everybody, and I think it makes us all look bad… Just make it stop.”

