Kate Chastain Dishes on Some Bravo Co-Stars: ‘Brats’

Several Bravo stars are appearing on the latest reality TV competition show, Peacock’s “The Traitors,” premiering on January 12. The show, hosted by Alan Cumming, sees 20 contestants living in a Scottish castle and competing for a quarter of a million dollars. While half of the contestants are stars who have appeared on screen before, the other half are “civilians,” people who’ve never been on reality TV.

Two of the cast members from the Bravo family, “Below Deck” star Kate Chastain and “Shahs of Sunset” star Reza Farahan, opened up about the experience of filming “The Traitors” and said it definitely felt as though the reality stars had a bigger target on them. “100%!” Farahan told TooFab, while Chastain said, “I definitely think so yeah.”

Farahan said some people made comments, potentially about his outfit, as he said he was “blinged out.” Chastain agreed, “They were just looking for reasons to hate us, which I don’t blame them, you know?… We were brats. We are brats,” she joked as Farahan agreed. “It’s part of our charm, I mean I would hate us,” she shared.

Kate Chastain & Reza Farahan Shared Their Thoughts on the Interesting Dynamic Between the Cast

Farahan said he thought the show would feature only reality stars from the Bravo universe so when he found out it was a mix of Bravo stars, reality TV contestants and “normal civilians,” he said, “I was like ‘wait what?'” The former “Shahs of Sunset” star said the mix “really infused this wonderful element that I wasn’t expecting into the game” and it was very relevant because it created conversations about “the need of the money vs deserving of the money, which was an element that I wasn’t expecting.”

Chastain said another twist that made things interesting was that as they were spending time in the castle filming the show, people realized that the “civilians” were also now becoming reality stars too. “So I thought, at what point are you gonna lose that stigma?” she asked.

The former “Below Deck” chief stew admitted that some of the competitors were fans of her show and said it was “flattering and nice” but that it didn’t help her game in the slightest because everyone wanted to win. “Like, ‘I love you on your show but also, I’m here to take your money,'” she laughed.

Despite the interesting dynamics of the casting, Chastain said there was definitely an “unspoken bond” among the Bravo stars. She joked that it was like being at a family reunion. “You’re like okay, this is my core family, and those are the weird cousins over there. Those are the ‘Big Brother cousins,’ the weirdos,” she shared as Farahan laughed.

He admitted that it was a “little bit cliquey” at first but as the game continued, the shared experience of the show made everyone become like a big family.

‘The Traitors’ Is a Show Set in Scotland That Sees Contestants Try to Win Money While There Are Traitors Among the Cast

As Cumming described in the trailer for “The Traitors,” the show is about “a castle where the faithful reside.” The goal is to win $250,000 but there are three traitors hidden among the cast.

The other Bravo stars appearing alongside Chastain and Farahan are “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” alum Brandi Glanville and “Winter House” and “Summer House” star Kyle Cooke. There are also alums from “Survivor,” “Big Brother,” and “The Bachelor.”

