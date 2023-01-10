Kathryn Dennis Rumored to Quit ‘Southern Charm’

“Southern Charm” star Kathryn Dennis might be leaving the Bravo show that made her famous. The rumor was first posted by the social media account Queens of Bravo on January 9.

“#SouthernCharm Shocker: We’re hearing from multiple sources that Kathryn Dennis is OUT,” they wrote.

In a second tweet, they included a clip of one of Dennis’ highlights from “Southern Charm.” “If true, this is how we’ll always remember her – dragging her haters,” the caption says.

The video shows Dennis during a confessional with Bravo cameras from October 2020. “So everyone that thinks Cam is just this guy’s girl that is wearing Lilly Pulitzer with a big ol’ smile and perfect teeth? She’s an a******,” Dennis says in the clip.

Heavy reached out to Dennis about the rumor. She didn’t answer.

Fans Reacted to Dennis’ Possible Departure

Fans didn’t want to see Dennis go.

“Southern Charm is the house that Kathryn Dennis built!” says one of the most popular comments.

Others said Dennis was an important part of “Southern Charm,” but it might be better for her personal life to leave the series.

“Honestly Southern Charm sent her life on a rough trajectory since she was 21. I’ll miss her personality and the drama she adds but it’s likely the best for her own well-being,” one said.

“I feel like there’s a ton of stuff she’s not allowed to show (because of Thomas and the courts) like her kids,” another agreed.

Dennis, 31, has been a part of “Southern Charm” since it debuted on Bravo in 2014. She went on to welcome two children with former “Southern Charm” star, Thomas Ravenel. They share 8-year-old Kensington Calhoun and 6-year-old Saint Julien.

Dennis hasn’t publicly commented about the rumor. Her last post on Instagram was an inspirational message.

“I don’t know about you but I’m feeling 2023 ~ my New Year’s resolution is to have more hope and channel my grace 🙏💞,” she wrote

Dennis Has Considered Leaving ‘Southern Charm’ Before

There have been times when Dennis was ready to say goodbye to “Southern Charm,” but in an August 2022 interview, she said she was committed to the series.

“It always crosses my mind like pros and cons of doing it another year, but I feel so invested in the show,” Dennis said on the “Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef” podcast, per Reality TV Blurb.

“I feel so connected to the show because like I was… 21 when it began… I gave birth to my daughter. I gave birth to my son. I just feel super involved with it,” she continued, per Reality TV Blurb. “So I’ve never necessarily just been like, ‘F this show…’ I’ve had my times where I’m like, ‘I’ll walk away,’ but I was never serious.”

While the jury is still out on Dennis leaving the show, former “Southern Charm” star Landon Clements told Us Weekly in June 2022 she “1,000%” left because of Dennis.

“No doubt about it. I certainly did,” Clements added to Us Weekly.

According to Queens of Bravo, a new season of “Southern Charm” is currently filming.