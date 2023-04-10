Former Bravo Alum Spends Easter Getting an MRI

Bravo alum Kathy Griffin posted a photo of her Easter weekend on social media showing that she was at the hospital getting an MRI.

Comedian and actress Griffin, known for her hit Bravo show “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” sat wrapped in a blanket with a face mask on as she waited for the MRI in her photo. She didn’t provide any further information, but the 62-year-old received a lot of support and love in the comments.

Griffin shared back in August 2021 that she’d been diagnosed with lung cancer and underwent surgery to remove part of her lung. In September 2022, she revealed that she was cancer free. Heavy reached out to Griffin for more information.

Kathy Griffin Underwent Surgery to Remove Part of Her Lung in 2021 Following a Cancer Diagnosis & Later Said She Was Cancer Free

On August 2, 2021, Griffin posted a statement on Twitter to let her followers know that she’d been diagnosed with lung cancer. She wrote that she never smoked in her life but nevertheless received the diagnosis. “I’m about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed,” she wrote on social media. “Yes, I have lung cancer even though I’ve never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung.”

She later revealed that the surgery had gone well, although it was “a little more than anticipated,” according to her Instagram post from August 4, 2021. Luckily, it appeared as though the surgery was a real success as she revealed in September 2022 that she was cancer free.

A little over a year after the surgery, in September 2022, Griffin told E! News that her health was “pretty good” but she was adjusting to complications related to the surgery. “I did sustain some injuries from the surgery,” she confessed. “So I’m working on my voice to get it better, keeping my fingers crossed, but it used to be even worse than this. At least now I can be heard, it was like a whisper for six months.”

Griffin’s sister Joyce died in 2017 from an undisclosed form of cancer and her brother Gary died of esophageal cancer in 2014, Us Weekly reported.

Kathy Griffin Had a Hit Bravo Reality TV Show That Won 2 Primetime Emmy Awards & Had Several Standup Specials on the Network

Griffin is a longtime staple on Bravo and her reality show, “Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List,” was a hit for the network. The show, which chronicled Griffin’s attempts to climb the social ladder in Hollywood, aired from 2005 to 2010. Each of the six seasons of the show was nominated for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Reality Program and seasons 2 and 3 won the award.

Griffin has also had several standup comedy specials released on Bravo, and actually broke a Guinness World Record for “Most Stand-Up Specials by a Comedian” when her 20th special was released on Bravo in December 2013, The Wrap reported.

More recently, Griffin appeared in “Search Party,” a dark comedy airing on HBO Max. She also appeared in the 2022 TV movie “Cursed Friends,” which aired on Comedy Central.

