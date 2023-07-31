Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Sandwich Shop Update: When is Something About Her Opening?

Katie Maloney gave an update on Something About Her, the upcoming West Hollywood sandwich shop she is set to open with Ariana Madix.

The “Vanderpump Rules” stars have been diligently working on their “unapologetically feminine” eatery since 2021, but multiple setbacks have pushed the opening date back several times.

After earlier hints that the target opening was sometime in spring 2023, in May 2023 Madix told People that the menu was being finalized and that she had “a feeling” Something About Her would open by the summer.

But in a TikTok video shared nearly two months later, the business partners teased a big reason why their shop still hasn’t opened and still won’t for a while more.

In the TikTok clip, posted in July 2023, Maloney and pal Logan Cochran danced to the Drake song “Passionfruit” with the words, “Draking out way through the ‘you were supposed to be open in May’” in response to complaints that they were supposed to open months ago.

The post was captioned with “Crying in permits,” which suggests the shop is delayed over problems with county permits.

An Insider Claimed Something About Her Will Open by Mid-August 2023

A July 2023 report posted by The Sun included a look at construction still being done at Something About Her, most notably on a patio that looks like it could eventually be used for seating. An insider told the outlet that while the sandwich shop had been ready to open, it was recently discovered that the patio didn’t meet permit regulations and required a major demolition to bring it to code.

“Now it’s just a matter of finishing the patio. It will definitely be open mid-August at the latest,” the source shared.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Shared Other SAH Updates on TikTok

In addition to their tease about the permits, Maloney and Madix shared a video from a bread-tasting day at their shop. Another TikTok showed a look at machines churning out SAH merch such as t-shirts and hats.

In addition, celebrity chef Penny Davidi, who has been working with Madix and Maloney on their menu, posted on Instagram to reveal that the two skipped a “Vanderpump Rules” cast trip to Lake Tahoe to stay in town to conduct interviews for potential Something About her staffers, some of which were filmed for the 11th season.

A source previously told The Messenger that the grand opening for the sandwich shop will also be filmed for the Bravo reality show’s upcoming 11th season.

Heavy has reached out to Maloney and Madix’s reps for comment on the grand opening date and “Vanderpump Rules” filming.

Maloney previously told the “So Bad It’s Good with Ryan Bailey” podcast that a lot of things were out of the duo’s control regarding the opening of Something About Her.

“There [are] so many moving parts, and there [are] so many things that need to happen that sometimes ultimately aren’t really up to you, [like] when things can get approved,” the “Vanderpump Rules” veteran said. “It’s just there’s a lot that goes into it. But yeah, it’s gonna be this summer, and we are really excited.”