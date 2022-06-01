Katie Maloney Gives New Details on Sandwich Shop With Ariana Madix

Katie Maloney gave new details about her planned business venture with her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star, Ariana Madix.

The reality star, who announced her split from her husband, Tom Schwartz, in March 2022, is in the middle of a move and other major life changes, and one of the biggest changes coming is that she plans to start her own business with one of her Bravo besties.

On the 9th season of “Vanderpump Rules,” Maloney and Madix cooked up an idea to open a sandwich shop business together after their significant others partnered for a new bar, Schwartz and Sandy’s. Schwartz’s partner, Tom Sandoval, butted heads with Maloney when she tried to offer suggestions for the still-unopened Franklin Village bar.

Katie Maloney Gave Details the ‘Something About Her’ Sandwich Shop She Plans to Open With Ariana Madix

Maloney talked about her upcoming sandwich shop while speaking on the May 25, 2022, episode of the “Bachelor Happy Hour” podcast.

“Ariana and I are going to open up a sandwich shop,” she told hosts Becca Kufrin and Michelle Young. “It’s been – I wouldn’t say a long time in the making – we kind of had this idea pop up at the end of the summer last year, after I got the boot from the guys’ bar. Because it’s something I always talked about with Tom, but he’s a little busy. So Ariana’s like ‘I’ll so this with you’ and I was like ‘Oh my God, let’s do this.’”

Maloney revealed that she and Madix have spent a lot of time in meetings as they figure out their business plan.

“We’ve just been working with a consulting group who are amazing and brilliant and have opened up places of their own and worked with some amazing clients around L.A.,” she said. “And we spent a lot of time crystallizing the whole vision and the whole concept. It’s called Something About Her, but it’s going to be more than sandwiches. We want it to have its own vibe, its own personality. Kind of like retail, wine bar, wine, and beer bar, but maybe cocktails as well depending on the space we can get.”

Maloney also said she wants the shop to be located in “The Valley.” “I’m such a Valley girl, I do love it so much,” she said of the San Fernando area of Los Angeles.

Maloney also revealed that the business will feature brands from female-fronted businesses.

“We’re all about supporting women and female businesses and products,” she said, noting that she hopes to find “a female-owned brewery or a female-owned wine brand, products or candles” to sell at her shop.

“There’s a female-owned tea company that we’re really interested in,” she added.

Katie Maloney & Ariana Madix Previously Teased That Their Shop Will Be ‘Unapologetically Feminine’

“Vanderpump Rules” fans saw Maloney and pal Ariana Madix reveal the name of their business during a visit to the home of their former SUR boss Lisa Vanderpump. The two teased a gourmet sandwich bar with an “unapologetically feminine,” European vibe and revealed they planned to call it Something About Her.

Maloney and Madix also met up with co-star Lala Kent’s then-fiance, film producer Randall Emmett, who agreed to invest $150,000 into their business. Amid Emmett’s cheating scandal and subsequent nasty split from Kent, it was revealed that he will no longer be involved in the sandwich shop.

The Something About Her sandwich shop is set to open sometime in 2022, per a note on the future eatery’s official Instagram page. Maloney also told fans on Instagram that the business idea has evolved into more “than sandwiches” and urged fans to “stay tuned to find out what we have in store.”

