VPR Star Talks Relationship with Lala Kent: ‘Vibes Are Definitely Off’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney briefly spoke about her relationship with her castmate Lala Kent while recording a January 2023 “You’re Gonna Love Me” podcast episode. During the episode, the 35-year-old shared a comment from a fan who inquired if she was still “on good terms” with Kent.

“Vibes are off,” asserted the “You’re Gonna Love Me” listener.

Maloney shared that the “Vanderpump Rules” fan’s assumption was correct and confided that “vibes are definitely off.”

Bravo Fans Theorized that Lala Kent & Katie Maloney Had a Falling Out

As previously reported by Heavy.com, a Bravo fan took to the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit on December 31, 2022, to share they believed Kent and Maloney were at odds. The commenter theorized that Maloney may have taken issue with the “Give Them Lala” author because she recently became closer to Scheana Shay. As fans are aware, Maloney did not attend Shay’s August 2022 wedding for undisclosed reasons.

“[Kent and Maloney] were constantly together and seemed to have gotten super close and lately it seems like they aren’t cool. Plus lalas been with schena [sic] constantly I wonder if that’s caused a strain?? And they both have posted cryptic stuff on insta,” wrote the commenter.

Quite a few Reddit users flocked to the post’s comments section to share their theories as to why Kent and Maloney may have ended their friendship.

“Well, Lala and Scheana have become super close again and even spent Christmas together and Katie and Scheana aren’t on good terms anymore. Katie is all about the ‘loyalty’ (whatever that means this week)(everyone still besties with Tom [Schwartz], but thats fine…??), so no doubt Katie has not approved of Lala and Scheana’s newly renewed friendship. We’ll soon find out I’m Feb!!” wrote a commenter.

“Lala will be friends with whoever looks good that season,” commented a Bravo fan.

Another social media user chimed in that Shay’s daughter, Summer, is close with Kent’s child, Ocean. The commenter also noted that Maloney has been “going thru her reformation post [divorce from Tom] Schwartz and while Lala is recently single, she is experiencing it differently.”

“I think Katie and lala will always be friends but maybe it’s on [the] back burner at present,” concluded the Reddit user.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Behavior in Season 10

In a January 2023 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” Kent spoke about her behavior during “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, which will premiere on February 8, 2023. She suggested that she was aware some fans will not approve of how she interacted with her castmates in the new episodes. She shared that she does not “know how it’s going to come across” as she has not “seen the final edited season.”

“I’m going to have moments of being a hypocrite, moments of being lost, moments of projection. I project left and right onto people, like wanting to save — ‘let me save you, like me project my s*** onto you. So I can help you not end up like me,’” revealed the reality television personality.

While recording the “Give Them Lala” episode, Kent confided that “season 10 really saved [her] soul.” She explained that she was emotional when the production of season 10 began as she was navigating the end of her relationship with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett.

“‘Vanderpump Rules’ got me out of the house and somewhere to be and to focus on my friendships and hear what they’ve been going through and it took me out of the s***,” said Kent.