Are Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Giving Their Love Another Chance?

The rumor mill has been quite active when it comes to divorced “Vanderpump Rules” stars Tom Schwartz and Katie Maloney.

More than one year after the two decided to end their marriage, there has been quite a bit of online chatter about their relationship and some people have been wondering if the two have rekindled their romance and gotten back together.

On Lala Kent’s Amazon Live in August 2023, however, she cleared up those rumors by confirming that Schwartz and Maloney aren’t back on and won’t “ever” be getting back together.

“Do you think Katie and Schwartz will ever be back together? I noticed he still wears his wedding band,” someone asked Kent.

“He does?” Kent responded. “That is so sad. No,” she quipped, before breaking out into Taylor Swift’s “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together.”

Katie Maloney Previously Said Her Friendship With Tom Schwartz Is ‘On Hold’

Despite having an amicable split and trying to remain friends after ending their romantic relationship, Maloney and Schwartz haven’t been getting along as swimmingly as they’d hoped.

“We put our friendship on hold. We’re not kiki-ing,” Maloney told Andy Cohen on “Watch What Happens Live” in March 2023. She went on to explain that the two keep in touch, but it’s mainly “just about the dogs.”

Maloney and Schwartz have both been romantically linked to other people since their split, though many fans have noticed that Schwartz will sometimes still wear his wedding ring.

After the two first announced their split. Schwartz revealed why he was still wearing the band.

“This is not me clinging on and being needy. There was such a profound love there and I feel naked without it. I’m not clinging on. I am not,” he said during the “Spilling Tea Live with Zack Peter and Adam Newell” show in April 2022, according to Page Six.

Kate Maloney & Tom Schwartz Have Both Spoken Candidly About Their Split

Since announcing the decision to part ways, both Maloney and Schwartz have spoken out about what went wrong — and the aftermath, some of which fans saw play out on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Subconsciously [I knew] maybe longer because I was aware of these certain patterns and behaviors of things I was not OK with. I started to feel really uneasy about things,” Maloney said on the “Relationsh**” podcast. “I didn’t put 12 years into this relationship, I didn’t marry this person because I ultimately wanted to get a divorce,” she added.

Just after their split, Schwartz took the blame.

“That’s all on me. I wish I had a scapegoat, but that’s all on me,” Schwartz told E! News. “It’s complicated, obviously. But nothing in particular. You know, life, you know. It’s complicated. I don’t know what the future of the show holds. I’m always optimistic, eternally. And yeah, I’m doing OK. I’m staying busy,” he added.

Schwartz and Maloney are currently filming season 12 of “Vanderpump Rules.” There has not been a premiere date set for the new season by the network.

