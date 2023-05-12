Fans Left Baffled by Katie Maloney’s ‘Other Brother’

Katie Maloney left many fans confused after she shared a post with “Real Friends of WeHo” star Joey Zauzig.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star snapped a pic with Zauzig while she was in the studio to film “Watch What Happens Live” with Andy Cohen on May 10, 2023.

“My other brother Joey. Thank you for supporting me babes,” she captioned the photo. Many fans took to the comments section of the post, complimenting Zauzig and saying that “good genes” run in the Maloney family. The problem is, Zauzig isn’t related to Maloney at all. She does, in fact, have a brother named Joey, but Zauzig isn’t the same person.

Many Fans Thought That Joey Zauzig & Katie Maloney Were Related

Taking Maloney’s caption to heart, it’s clear that many fans were confused because Zauzig isn’t related to her at all.

“Wait so she hid her hot brother from us? lol how rude,” one person wrote.

“Katie is killing it. She’s looks amazing. Her brother is looking good also,” someone else added.

“I’m ready to be your sister in law… I mean, y’all look so good,” a third comment read.

“Where have you been hiding him!!” another fan said.

Zauzig played into Maloney’s joke, commenting, “We got some good genes” along with a heart emoji, which only had more people thinking that the two are related.

Some other commenters were hoping that Zauzig was Maloney’s new love interest, but, as it turns out, he’s gay — and married.

“Officially husbands,” Zauzig captioned a post of himself and Brian Grossman on their wedding day.

“The wonderful Rosewood team helped us put together the most perfect ceremony and celebration with less than 48 hours to plan – and we got to do it our way and be really present in the moments of the evening. We laughed, we cried, we danced and are still smiling. Of course at some point we will celebrate with family and friends but this just felt right, and it was the best night of our lives and something we will never forget on our journey as partners,” his caption continued.

Katie Maloney Has 2 Brothers

Although Zauzig isn’t part of the Maloney family, Katie Maloney actually does have a brother named Joey — and one named Rocky.

According to his Instagram bio, Joey Maloney works as a director for the WWE. He and Valerie Geller are parents to a daughter named Sonja. Rocky Maloney is a photographer, according to his bio. He and his wife, Lindsay, a yoga instructor, are parents to one son named Ryder.

Katie Maloney’s siblings aren’t regularly featured on “Vanderpump Rules” (her brother Joey made an appearance on season 10) and she doesn’t talk about them too much on the show, but the family is thought to be tight knit. In fact, months after Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz ended their marriage, Joey Maloney spoke his mind, sharing his opinion of Schwartz — and of Tom Sandoval.

Joey Maloney took to his Instagram Stories in September 2022 with a photo of himself giving the middle finger to a bottle of liquor that had been poured out in a sink.

“F*** off Tom & Tom no support here. Don’t disrespect my family,” Joey Maloney captioned the post, according to screenshots uploaded by Reality Blurb.

