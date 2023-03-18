Katie Maloney Shares Information About Something About Her’s Menu

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Katie Maloney partnered with her co-star Ariana Madix while filming the show’s ninth season to open a sandwich shop called Something About Her. Maloney gave an update about the upcoming establishment, which will be located in West Hollywood while recording a March 2023 episode of her castmate, Lala Kent’s podcast, “Give Them Lala.” The reality television personality revealed that she and Madix were going to meet with an interior designer, but still do not know the exact date of when they can open their restaurant.

The 36-year-old also shared that she and her “Vanderpump Rules” castmate have discussed potential menu items. She explained that they wanted to “kind of elevate” classic sandwich recipes by “adding a little spice” or a unique spread. She also shared that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast tried four sandwiches during a tasting, which included a soppressata salami sandwich, a spicy turkey sandwich, “a vegan one,” and a Greek salad sandwich that was “a crowd favorite.”

Maloney also explained that she believes it is important for Something About Her to have “a really great bread.” She stated that she and Madix “haven’t settled on what kind of breads just yet.” The Bravo personality also revealed they are “thinking about having some seasonal salads” and “a soup” on their menu.

“I go hard on like a butternut squash or like I love like a bone broth,” said Maloney.

In addition, the “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she has been brainstorming names for their menu items.

“I thought something so cute for — to just play into the Something About Her — I thought naming things about ‘her,’ whatever her is to you, but like her laugh, or like her smile that could be either for the drinks that we have or the sandwiches,” said the Bravo star.

Katie Maloney Shared She Did Not Approve of How Tom Schwartz & Tom Sandoval Opened Their Restaurant

Maloney spoke about her upcoming restaurant while recording a February 2023 episode of her former “Vanderpump Rules” castmate Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” She shared that she and Madix have prioritized “working with consultants to really map out in great detail the business plan [and] the budget.” She revealed that she did not want to make the same mistakes her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, and Madix’s ex-boyfriend, Tom Sandoval, made while opening their restaurant, Schwartz & Sandy’s. She stated that she believed “they kind of worked backwards,” which “cost them a lot of money and a lot of time.”

Katie Maloney Shared She Believes Tom Schwartz May Have Been ‘Duped’ by Tom Sandoval

According to TMZ, Madix broke up with Sandoval in March 2023 after discovering he had an affair with their castmate Raquel Leviss. During a March 2023 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen,” Maloney weighed in on the matter and shared that she was not surprised that Sandoval was unfaithful. The aspiring restaurateur also revealed that she does not believe Schwartz was aware of the affair when he chose to kiss Leviss in season 10.

“Part of me believes that he was duped by both [Leviss and Sandoval],” said the 36-year-old.

She clarified that if she finds out that her ex-husband was privy to the situation and protected Sandoval, she “would light [Schwartz] on fire.”

New episodes of “Vanderpump Rules” air Wednesdays on Bravo.