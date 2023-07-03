Katie Maloney Rocks Thong With Sheer Overlay in Surprise Appearance

On June 24, 2023, “Vanderpump Rules” star Katie Maloney showed up at her pal Stassi Schroeder’s live show at the Ace Theater in Los Angeles. The appearance was in honor of Schroeder’s birthday and some of Schroeder’s other friends also showed up to celebrate.

As evidenced by photos and videos shared on social media, especially on Instagram Stories, Maloney was joined by Lala Kent and Kristen Doute at the “Mommy Dearest” show, which stars Schroeder, her husband Beau Clark, and their good friend, Taylor Strecker.

At one point during the evening, “Vanderpump Rules” fans got a special treat when Maloney walked out on stage. The newly single reality star was wearing a gray Led Zeppelin T-shirt and a black thong that was covered by a sheer overlay skirt.

Here’s what you need to know:

Fans Reacted to Katie Maloney’s Look on a Reddit Thread

After photos of Maloney and the girls popped up on social media, someone shared one on Reddit. A thread filled with more than 200 comments and many Redditors couldn’t help but mention how great they think Maloney looks in the pics.

“I love Katie’s new found regained confidence now that she cut the dead weight!her aura is sexy/attractive now. Not crazy about the pants but in my defense I hate it on every one lol that and the sheer tops with the nips out just aren’t my thing,” one person wrote.

“Idc Katie is so hot right now. I applaud her mesh pants era. Best she’s ever looked,” someone else added.

“Daaaaaaamn GO Katie!! She may not have the best style but damn she looks [fire]. I totally love this for her. PS.. it’s funny that it’s stassis bday pic but I focused on Katie only. She’s f****** hot,” a third comment read.

“Katie’s post-break up looks are killing it, her makeup, hair, and general glow are just chef’s kiss!! She’s found what is working for her and I love it,” a fourth Redditor said.

Katie Maloney Says She’s ‘Proud’ of Stassi Schroeder

The “Vanderpump Rules” ladies were sure to show their support for Schroeder, who is pregnant with her second child. After the performance, Maloney took to Instagram to share a sweet message to her longtime bestie.

“This was an unforgettable birthday/night! Hartford was the main character, now and forever! Thank you for having me be a part of this special night, it meant a lot for me to share the stage with you and beau and Taylor. I love you 3 so much!!!!!” Maloney commented on Schroeder’s birthday post.

“So proud of you! You are such an amazing mom to Hartford and baby boy is going to be so lucky to have such an amazing family to come into! I can’t wait to watch your family grow,” she added in a separate comment.

Maloney is very close to Schroeder and not only served as the maid of honor in her wedding but is also the godmother of Schroeder and Clark’s daughter, Hartford.

“Ahhh my little God Daughter!!!!!! She’s so beautiful and I’m so happy for you and Beau,” Maloney commented on the birth announcement that Schroeder and Clark shared on Instagram on January 21, 2021.

