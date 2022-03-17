‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Each React to Katie Maloney & Tom Schwartz Breakup

It’s not about the pasta, it’s about the breakup.

In separate statements via Instagram on March 15, “Vanderpump Rules” stars Katie Maloney and Tom Schwartz announced that they were splitting after 12 years together. On each of their Instagram posts, Schwartz and Maloney’s fellow “Vanderpump Rules” costars reacted to the breakup.

“Sending love Katie ❤️,” Raquel Leviss wrote in the comments section on Maloney’s post. “I love you,” Ariana Madix wrote. Kristen Doute also chimed in, writing to Maloney, “I love you mama ❤️❤️❤️.” Both Scheana Shay and Lala Kent left heart emojis on Maloney’s post, while Stassi Schroeder left a comment that read, “I love you.”

On Schwartz’s post, their fellow costars were just as supportive. “Love you both forever,” Doute wrote in the comments section. “I love you mate,” James Kennedy commented. Schroeder also echoed, “Love you both so much.” Schroeder’s husband, Beau Clark, also chimed in, “Love you bro!”

Shay, Madix, Leviss, Jax Taylor and Randall Emmett were also among those who commented on Schwartz’s post.

Schwartz’s Statement Implied That Maloney Was the One to Break Things Off

In Schwartz’s statement, he implied that Maloney was the one who wanted to break things off with him, explaining that he “fully respect[s] Katie’s decision.”

“Well this sucks,” Schwartz wrote in the statement posted to Instagram. “How am I supposed to capture 12 years of love in a f****** canned Instagram caption. What picture am I supposed to use? Is there a go-to break up font? Wanted to clear the air on some rumors floating around. Katie & I are separating. I’m not quite ready to use the ‘D’ word bc it’s too painful.”

Schwartz continued, “Yes my heart aches but I’ll be ok. Not looking to evoke any sympathy here. I’m not the victim. Not gonna write too sad a song. Fully respect Katie’s decision and we’ve had healthy, productive conversations about it. It would be far sadder if she decided to stay with me whilst not happy.”

Schwartz and Maloney tied the knot in 2016, which was documented on the show at the time. They had a second, smaller wedding in Las Vegas in 2019, after it was revealed that Schwartz had lost their paperwork and they were not actually legally married.

Maloney & Schwartz Had Been Through a Lot Together in Their Relationship

As “Vanderpump Rules” viewers saw over the years, Maloney and Schwartz had been through a lot together in their relationship, including fights about their business and even over their friends, like Tom Sandoval. This past season, Maloney also revealed that she had gotten an abortion in the early days of their relationship.

“Where we are in today’s society, this is a really important thing to talk about,” Maloney told Page Six in January 2022 about her decision to share her story on television. “A lot of people are trying to bring awareness to the importance of women’s rights and our reproductive rights. I just said, ‘Screw it. Let’s just do it.’”

“The beginning [was] not exactly a fairy tale,” Maloney added about their relationship at the time.

“I didn’t know what kind of reaction I was going to get, but it’s been overwhelmingly positive,” Maloney told the outlet about the response from fans. “I could not even keep up with the amount of messages I was getting, people reaching out and sharing their own stories with me.”

