Kelly Clarkson Jumps In on Tom Sandoval Scandal

Singer Kelly Clarkson weighed in on the scandal surrounding “Vanderpump Rules” personality Tom Sandoval, as reported by Billboard. As fans of the Bravo series are aware, Sandoval and his castmate Raquel Leviss, who joined the show’s cast in 2016, had a months-long affair while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix. While recording the June 28 episode of the “Las Culturistas with Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang” podcast, hosted by Matt Rogers and Bowen Yang, Clarkson stated she did not know much about “Vanderpump Rules.” The “Kelly Clarkson Show” host also shared that she was unaware that the aftermath of the affair played out on the show’s tenth season.

“With one of the castmates? So it’s, like, on TV? Oh my God, [Madix] went through, like, that publicly?” said Clarkson.

The “Stronger (What Doesn’t Kill You)” singer then shared she did not approve of Sandoval’s behavior.

“What kind of depth of a*****?” asked the former “American Idol” contestant.

She also appeared perplexed by the situation, stating, “I’m like, ‘Well, wait, couldn’t you just like, not do it on camera.”

Clarkson is not the only celebrity who has shared their thoughts about Sandoval’s affair. For instance, in a May 2023 interview on “The View,” Jennifer Lopez stated that she “would just walk out” if she was in Madix’s position. Bravo enthusiast Jennifer Lawrence also did not hold back when giving her opinion about Sandoval during the June 26 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.” She stated that she “curse[s] the day [he was] born” and insulted his skin.

“You have bad skin, you have weirdly feminine in a bad way skin, and there’s no amount of spray tan that can change the texture of it,” said the “No Hard Feelings” actress.

Ariana Madix Stated She Thinks She Is ‘Past the Anger’

While filming the May 2023 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” model Chrissy Teigen shared she understood Madix’s emotional response toward Sandoval during the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 finale, which premiered on May 17.

“When she yelled, when she was like ‘I don’t give a — about Raquel,’ like, that’s how I fight, it’s quiet, quiet, quiet and then explosive. That’s exactly how I fight,” said Teigen.

During a May 2023 interview on “TODAY with Hoda & Jenna,” Madix stated she believed she is “past the anger” stage of her breakup. She explained that after she “just became so disgusted” with Sandoval, she came to “a place of almost indifference.”

“I don’t know if that’s also my brain trying to protect itself, in a way, but that’s kind of where I’m at at this moment,” said Madix.

Ariana Madix Shared Information About Her Relationship With Tom Sandoval in May 2023

While recording the May 23 episode of the “Call Her Daddy” podcast, Madix, who is currently dating fitness coach Daniel Wai, spoke about the challenges in her nearly decade-long relationship with Sandoval that ended in March 2023. She stated that she thought “the bones of the relationship was good.”

“I feel like we would have so many amazing times, so then if there were like a couple weeks that weren’t, like, great or if I was, like, unsure about something, there was so much other stuff that was great,” stated Madix.

She also explained that she “had never been a relationship that long before” and suggested she believed some of Sandoval’s behavior was normal.

“So it’s hard to know, like, what is it supposed to be like,” continued Madix. “My longest adult relationship, previous to that was I think, like, three years or so, so it’s like past that point, this is uncharted territory and I’m thinking, this is what it is.”