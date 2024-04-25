‘Real Housewives’ Star Insinuates Her Husband Has Died & Their Daughter Is Left Speechless

On April 23, “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kim Zolciak shared an ominous post that suggested that her soon-to-be ex-husband Kroy Biermann had died.

The post included a black-and-white photo of Biermann with the letters “RIP” alongside the broken heart emoji in the caption. Fans would soon learn that Biermann did not die but that the post was simply clickbait — an effort to get people to click and read the article that was linked.

However, some people saw the post — which has since been deleted — and immediately thought that Biermann had died. One of those people was Zolciak and Biermann’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, who reacted on TikTok.

Zolciak and Biermann split in 2023, per People magazine. Although they seemed to reconcile for a brief period, the divorce appears to be moving forward. The former couple shares four children together and Biermann is also the adopted dad of Zolciak’s two older daughters.

Ariana Biermann Said She Nearly Had a ‘Heart Attack’ When She Saw Kim Zolciak’s Post

Zolciak’s daughter, Ariana Biermann, was particularly upset after seeing her mom’s post.

“You guys, I had about a damn heart attack when I went on my Instagram. I physically don’t have any [expletive] words,” she said on TikTok. She also said that she’d received a lot of DMs about the post, which made things even worse.

“Secondhand embarrassment stays through the roof. Let’s see what’s coming next week,” she said, later adding a message to her mom. “I love you but I just like — my heart, like, tugging. Like, no, the [expletive]?”

Fans reacted in the comments.

“As a mom, this breaks my heart. Take care of YOU. Set firm boundaries and honestly, stay off socials. Care for your heart and head right now,” one person wrote.

“I would honestly sit down with my mom and have a serious conversation with her about your concerns. This one went too far,” someone else said.

Kim Zolciak Previously Took Heat for a Clickbait Post in Which She Suggested Her Daughter Was Pregnant

This certainly isn’t the first time that Zolciak posted a controversial clickbait post.

In the summer of 2023, she uploaded a sonogram photo that had her daughter Brielle Biermann’s name printed on it.

“I’M SO EXCITED TO BE A GRANDMA,” read the caption on the post, which has since been deleted.

A short while later, TMZ reported that Brielle Biermann was not pregnant, “despite Kim’s post suggesting otherwise, and Kim is getting a financial kickback from the clickbait article.”

Zolciak hasn’t been shy about wanting to be a grandmother, however, and the associated link pointed to an article that included a past quote about it. And that wasn’t the only time that Zolciak talked about the idea, either.

“She wants me to have a child,” Brielle Biermann said on an October 2022 episode of the “Behind the Velvet Rope” podcast.

“She’s like, ‘Come on, you’re not getting any younger. Like, I want a little baby. And if you don’t have it, I’m going to have one,'” the then-25-year-old added.

