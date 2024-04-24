‘Real Housewives’ Star Feels ‘Totally Free’ After Quitting Franchise

Longtime “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star Kandi Burruss admits that she feels “free” after deciding to part ways with the franchise.

“I feel totally free actually. I mean, you know, I already knew that Porsha was, you know, thinking about coming back when I was thinking about leaving because we both talked to each other about it, but Cynthia told me that I’m not gonna feel it until the show is on air,” Burruss told Andy Cohen on SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“She said right now, I’m living my best life. Right? So, she’s like, ‘I’m not really gonna care,’ but she says when the show starts airing, I’m gonna feel like, ‘Oh man, I’m not there with them,'” she continued.

Burruss has been a full-time star on RHOA since season 2.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kandi Burruss Wants to Work on ‘Other Things’

The main reason that Burruss left RHOA is because she wants to pursue other things.

“I decided I’m not coming back this year,” she told Variety’s Marc Malkin on the red carpet. “It’s been 14 seasons, and they allowed us to sit around for a little too long. But during that time I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice, big projects coming soon, so I’m super excited about those things,” she continued.

“A friend of mine was like, ‘Why do you keep doing it?’ And I was like, ‘Well, I think because I’ve just been doing it so long, it just feels weird to think not to do it?’ So I was just like, ‘You know what? I’m going to take a break, I’m going to take a moment,” she added.

She went on to say that she isn’t parting ways with Bravo completely and that she will still be involved with the network moving forward.

Meanwhile, Cohen spoke highly of Burruss after learning her decicion.

“Incredible run and you think about how much she not only went through on the show but brought to the show,” Cohen said in a February episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live. “She has been one of my favorite people to work with in my whole time,” he added.

Andy Cohen Has Discussed a RHOA Reboot

There have undoubtedly been some changes in the “Real Housewives” world, with quite a few women parting ways with their respective franchises.

As far as RHOA is concerned, Cohen has been fielding questions about the upcoming season 16 cast.

“I talked a lot about Kandi yesterday and I think Kandi’s leaving ‘Housewives of Atlanta’ is now having everyone saying, ‘Well, what is happening with ‘Housewives of Atlanta?’ Why aren’t we getting an update? What’s going on?’ and so, and I didn’t want to talk about it,” Cohen explained on the February 6, 2024, episode of SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live.

“I do want to say I’m not announcing anything, but we are on it and the casting is superb and it’s funny because I saw casting last week and last week I was thinking, ‘Okay, this is gonna be great. We have a sense,'” he added.

So far, Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore are the only two women confirmed for season 16.

