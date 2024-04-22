Former ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Shares News of Devastating Loss

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute is mourning the loss of her dog, Bowie. On April 21, Doute took to her Instagram Stories to share that Bowie had died.

She first shared a couple of photos of Bowie along with songs that reminded her of how she feels about him. The first song she chose was “How Long Will I Love You” by Ellie Goulding. She also played “In My Life” by The Beatles and “See You Again” by Wiz Khalifa.

“Our last photo together,” Doute captioned a pic of Bowie sleeping with his tongue out. “Rest in peace, paradise, and everything your puppy dreams are made of,” she continued, adding, “I love you so much, sweet boy. You know what’s true? You saved me so I was lucky to also save you.” Doute chose a photo of Bowie to be the wallpaper on her phone as a tribute to him as well.

Doute stars on the new series “The Valley,” which is a spinoff of VPR. She appears on the show alongside her boyfriend, Luke Broderick, and a few of her close friends, including Brittany Cartwright and Jax Taylor.

Fans Sent Kristen Doute Love & Support After Hearing That Bowie Died

On April 18, Doute shared a giveaway for Furbo, an automatic dog treat dispenser, and her two dogs, Gibson, a Yorkshire Terrier, and Bowie, a Beagle mix, were in the video.

“Everyone send Bowie some love today. The @furbopetcamera is also also helpful if you have a sick pup and you wanna check in,” Doute said in the comments of her own post.

After learning of Bowie’s death, a couple of fans took to the comments section of that post to share their condolences.

“I’m so sorry. Sending lots of hugs and prayers! We all loved Bowie from getting to see him over all these years. Sending you so much love,” one person commented.

“Sending all the hugs and prayers. They truly leave paw prints on our hearts forever. I hope your pain eases with time and you find comfort in all the wonderful memories with Bowie,” someone else wrote.

Bowie Went Missing in 2016

In late 2016, Doute took to X to ask for help finding Bowie, who got out of her house.

“Bowie got out. 17lb Beagle/Chihuahua mix. Microchipped but no tag on him…please check if you see a BEAGLE/CHIHUAHUA. It’s raining,” she wrote in a since-deleted message, according to E! News.

“He will be hiding somewhere, a garage or backyard @weho Daily LOST BEAGLE MIX named Bowie,” she added.

Fortunately, Doute was reunited with the pup about 20 hours later.

“REUNITED! Thank you every single person who reposted and retweeted to help find Bowie. Special love to @rachaelnobrien @annabelledesisto for being there all day today,” she captioned an Instagram video.

Dozens of fans commented on the post, absolutely thrilled that Doute found Bowie and that he was okay.

“Came on your page to make sure you were reunited by now,” one person wrote.

“So awesome! So happy he’s back home!!” read another comment.

