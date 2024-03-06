Brittany Cartwright Shares Harsh Reality About Split From Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright has confirmed that she and husband Jax Taylor have separated. The duo, who both appeared on Bravo’s “Vanderpump Rules,” has been married since 2019.

After Cartwright revealed that she and Taylor are taking some time apart, TMZ caught up with her and asked her if there was any way she and Taylor would work things out.

“I’ve asked him for a while to do certain things and nothing has come from that yet, so you know, hopefully. We’ve been together for nine years now,” Cartwright told TMZ on March 1, 2024.

“Listen, I love Jax so much, I really do, and I want the best for me and for my son at this point,” she continued, adding, “That’s my main focus, but for sure, if he switches some things and changes some things about his life then maybe we can get back together. But, right now, I just, I don’t know.”

Cartwright and Taylor are parents to a 3-year-old son named Cruz.

Here’s what you need to know:

Brittany Cartwright Has Been Posting Cryptic Quotes on Social Media

Cartwright decided to address the rumors that she and Taylor had split on a solo episode of the “When Reality Hits” podcast.

“On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times. Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I’ve had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health,” she said on the February 29 episode.

From there, paparazzi caught up with Taylor, who was quick to deny that his wife had moved out of the home they shared together. Heavy has reached out to a rep for Taylor, but never heard back.

In the days since, Cartwright has posted a couple of telling quotes on her Instagram Stories.

“If a woman holds the power to create life, she also holds the power to create the life she wants,” one quote read.

Days later, she posted, “distance is the best response to disrespect. Don’t react or argue. Save yourself further anxiety, see your worth, withdraw your energy, and continue your life.” She added the caption “Amen!” to the post.

Brittany Cartwright Removed Jax Taylor’s Last Name From Her Instagram Bio

While some fans might be wondering how serious Cartwright and Taylor’s separation really is, it seems like the two aren’t headed in a positive direction.

“They’re not on a path to reconciliation,” a source told Page Six. “She was back [at their shared home] yesterday to pack up her stuff to go to another rental. Maybe that’s why [Taylor] said, ‘Oh, she’s back home now,’ because there was a day in between her rentals,” the source added.

Cartwright’s Instagram bio used to list her name as Brittany Cartwright Cauchi (Taylor’s legal surname), but the mother-of-one has since removed “Cauchi,” going back to her birth name on the site.

Cartwright and Taylor are set to star in the upcoming “Vanderpump Rules” spinoff called “The Valley.” It’s unknown how much (if any) of their marital issues will play out on the first season, which premieres on March 19.

