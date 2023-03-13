Kristen Doute Thanked Ariana Madix for Taking Tom Sandoval Out of Her Life

“Vanderpump Rules” personality Kristen Doute, who exited the series in 2020, had a six-year-long relationship with Tom Sandoval. The former couple broke up in 2013 after Doute began to believe that Sandoval and Ariana Madix were having a dalliance behind her back. In March 2023, TMZ reported that Madix broke up with the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner upon discovering he was unfaithful during their relationship. According to the publication, Sandoval “allegedly cheated with costar Raquel Leviss.”

Doute spoke about Sandoval and Madix’s break up on the March 10 episode of “Vanderpump Rules” star Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay.” The 40-year-old, who is friends with Madix, shared she believed the split is positive because the Florida native is not going to “have a leech that’s going to be dragging her down anymore.” She also revealed that she “had to thank [Madix] for like taking [Sandoval] out of [her] life” following their 2013 breakup.

“I remember how hard it can be because he’s very arrogant and he’s very egotistical… he’s a narcissist,” asserted Doute.

In the “Shenanigans with Scheana Shay” interview, Doute noted that she and Sandoval “both were unfaithful” during their relationship, seemingly in reference to her 2013 tryst with her former co-star Jax Taylor. She also explained that they “should have broken up after a year or two,” but decided to stay together because of their shared apartment and friend group.

Kristen Doute Revealed Ariana Madix Apologized to Her After Breaking Up With Tom Sandoval

While recording the March 8 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute revealed that Madix recently apologized to her for her involvement with Sandoval, who she dated for nearly a decade. She shared that she visited the “Fancy Af Cocktail” co-author at the Valley Village house she still shares with Sandoval on March 5.

“I walked in, she hugged me, we both started crying and she said ‘thank you.’ And then she said to me — I’m going to cry — she goes, ‘I’m so sorry.’ I was like, ‘are you out of your d*** mind? Like this is not the same thing,’” Doute tearfully recalled.

She explained that she does not believe it was necessary for Madix to apologize to her.

“For her to apologize to me — like what because she didn’t listen to me or because of the way their relationship started? Like no,” asserted Doute.

Kristen Doute Filmed Scenes for ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10

On March 10, Bravo’s official Instagram account revealed that Doute will be appearing in “Vanderpump Rules” season 10. The season originally wrapped filming in September 2022, but producers decided to add more scenes in light of Sandoval’s cheating scandal, per TMZ.

“Spotted: Kristen Doute filming for this season of #PumpRules 🎥👀,” read the caption of the post.

Several fans took to the comments section to share that they were excited about Doute’s return.

“She’s an icon. She’s a legend. And she IS the moment. 👏,” wrote a commenter.

“NOW THIS is how you do season 10! 🔥,” added another.

Some commenters, however, asserted that they did not want the 40-year-old to return to the series. According to Page Six, Doute and her castmate Stassi Schroeder were let go due to the backlash they received “for calling the police on Faith Stowers, the only Black cast member to appear on ‘Vanderpump Rules.'”

“Hard No for me. Why did she get fired again?” wrote a social media user.

“No one cares. At all. She’s not a part of any of this anymore keep her away!” shared another person.