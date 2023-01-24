VPR Alum Says She Wants ‘a Baby More Than Anything in the World’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent appeared on a January 2023 episode of her former castmate, Kristen Doute’s podcast “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” co-hosted by her boyfriend, Luke Broderick. While recording the podcast episode, Doute, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after season 8, shared that while she is “not trying to get pregnant in this moment,” she would like to become a mother relatively soon.

“I can’t stop f***** talking about how much I want a baby more than anything in the world,” shared the 39-year-old.

She also noted that she has been using ovulation tests to track her cycle. She noted, however, that she has been frustrated with the ovulation predictor tests, as they indicated she was not ovulating. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum clarified that the issue may be due to user error.

“I’m just always just curious so when I am ready to like seriously pull the trigger, is this s*** going to work?” said Doute.

Kristen Doute Revealed She Had a Boyfriend in December 2022

Doute announced her relationship with Broderick during a December 2022 episode of “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters.” Broderick revealed that Doute was hesitant to date him due to his age and the fact they would be in a long-distance relationship.

“You also told me that you tried really hard to not fall in love with me and not to be a thing because of my age, because of the distance, because of these factors, that when you think about it logically, you’re like how can this work?” said the Colorado resident.

The “He’s Making You Crazy: How to Get the Guy, Get Even, and Get Over It” author also shared her past relationships caused her to not want another boyfriend.

“I battled with being like your person like I love you so much but just the thought of being someone’s girlfriend again just kind of threw me for a loop because I want to be a wife and I want to be a mother, most of all, I just want to be a mother and a partner and I was so tired of being a girlfriend for a couple years and then having s*** fall apart to be honest,” said the television personality.

While recording the December 2022 “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Broderick revealed he felt immediately connected to Doute.

“I just had this spark feeling from the very beginning, and you would always say how were you sure? How do you know? And I would say I don’t even know, I don’t even know how to say how you know. Sometimes it smacks you in the face and you’re like this is rare, this is something I need to pursue,” shared the 31-year-old.

Kristen Doute Revealed One of the Issues About Her Relationship

In the December 2022 “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” episode, Doute revealed the biggest point of contention in her relationship. She explained she is unhappy that her boyfriend is a hunter because she has been a vegetarian for almost three decades. She clarified that she has not forced Broderick to stop participating in his hobby.

“It is like tough, I won’t lie, however, I know that the way that you are about this — it’s something that is very important to you and you are not just like some murderer,” stated the former “Vanderpump Rules” star.

She also noted that she will “overlook” her boyfriend’s love of hunting because he is “not a cheating, lying, b*****, piece of s***.”

Luke Broderick Posted About Kristen Doute on Instagram in January 2023

On January 4, 2023, Broderick took to Instagram to share his appreciation for Doute. The podcaster uploaded several photos of his girlfriend throughout their relationship.

“A lot changed for me in 2022. The best part was @kristendoute coming into my life. We’ve had a lot of adventures and fun already and I can’t wait for what’s next! Love you babe 😘,” read the caption.

Doute was quick to comment on the post, writing, “this is cuuuute 🥰.”

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will premiere on February 8, 2023.