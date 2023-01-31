‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Has Flower-Themed Baby Shower: PHOTOS

Kristina Kelly celebrated her baby shower, and some of her “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars were in attendance.

On January 29, 2023, the former SURver shared photos on her Instagram stories after she was celebrated at a flower-themed baby shower ahead of the birth of her baby boy.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kristina Kelly Posed With Katie Maloney & Other Friends at Her Baby Shower

Kelly wore a long white dress for her baby shower, which was held at an outdoor location. The shower’s flower theme featured large floral displays in light blue and white. Kelly tagged @creativelightdesign for the elaborate floral displays.

“Thank you for creating this masterpiece for our special day,’ she captioned a photo of a massive display of baby’s breath. “Sky full of baby’s breath,” she added. “Baby shower of my dreams,” she wrote. “@creativelightdeisgn made my flower vision come to life.”

Other photos showed a table full of dessert and pastry towers adorned with votive candles. Multiple layer cakes were topped with tiny flower petals.

“A day filled with so much love for our baby boy,” Kelly captioned a photo of the tables settings. She also shared a pic as she kissed her longtime partner, Max Van Ville, at the celebration for their baby boy.

The mom-to-be also credited her longtime bestie, Stassi Schroeder, for helping with the baby shower.

“Words can’t express how much I love you @stassischroeder. Thank you for putting together my magical day,” she wrote.

A group photo of the baby shower guests revealed that co-stars Schroeder, Katie Maloney and Lala Kent were all in attendance at the celebration.

In a photo posted to Instagram, Katie Maloney posed with Kelly at the outdoor baby shower. ”The most beautiful shower for this beautiful angel! You’re going to be the most incredible and loving mother, she wrote. Kelly replied with, “You’re going to be the best Auntie How did we get so lucky?”

Kristina Kelly Will Be Back on ‘Vanderpump Rules’ For Season 10

Kelly was once a SUR employee and was featured on the early seasons of “Vanderpump Rules,” but she hasn’t been a cast member on the Bravo reality show since season 7. But according to BravoTV.com, she will return for season 10 as she supports pal Maloney through her divorce from Tom Schwartz.

Kelly, who first announced her pregnancy in October 2022, is due with her son in spring 2023. But while filming “Vanderpump Rules” in 2022, she hid her pregnancy.

During a November 2022 guest appearance on Schroeder’s rebooted “Straight Up With Stassi” podcast, Kelly revealed that she didn’t tell anyone she was pregnant during filming and that she used the excuse that she was “on an antibiotic” when she was asked why she wasn’t drinking alcohol.

“Fortunately there weren’t many Stassis to be like asking a million questions,” she said. “I remember what everyone says,” she added of her sober filming experience. “Me and Lala. We were a team with that. I stayed out of [the drama].”

