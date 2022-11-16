‘Vanderpump Rules’ Stars Go Full Glam For Season 10 Cast Photos

The cast members from “Vanderpump Rules” went glam for a photoshoot ahead of the upcoming season, and some fans didn’t recognize all of them.

According to Us Weekly, filming for the 10th season of the Bravo reality show kicked off in July 2022. Now the cast members — which includes Tom Sandoval, Ariana Madix, Tom Schwartz, Katie Maloney, Scheana Shay, Brock Davies, Lala Kent, James Kennedy, Raquel Leviss, Charli Burnett, and Lisa Vanderpump — are doing some finishing touches, and that includes the shoot for their official cast portraits.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Vanderpump Rules Stars Went Glam for Their Cast Portraits

In a series of photos and videos shared to Instagram, the “Vanderpump Rules” cast posed after getting glam hair and makeup for their official cast photoshoot. In one video, Madix puckered her lips and showed off a purple minidress with feathered sleeves. Other pics showed Maloney and Kent in full glam makeup and another featured Leviss posing with Schwartz.

Shay also shared a pic of her posing in full makeup with Leviss and Madix with the caption, “And we’re the three best friends.” She also tagged her lash brand, Viva Verano lashes.

Burnett posed in a baby blue minidress with her hair pulled back as she announced her return to the Bravo reality show.

In another post, Leviss’ first look at her Season 10 cast portrait was revealed as she posed in a magenta cut-out dress. Another post featured a behind-the-scenes look at the cast members in the makeup chairs getting glammed up.

But some fans thought the Bravo stars’ glam was too much. Several commenters zeroed in on Madix, with some saying they didn’t recognize her face with all of the makeup.

“Ariana is that you?? What happened? Your whole unique natural look is gone. Everybody looks the same now- such a shame….ugh,” one commenter wrote.

“These girls all look the same, eyebrows, loads of makeup. They are all naturally pretty and they don’t need it,” another agreed.

“Every single one of these women are unrecognizable!! what in Gods name did they all go in do to their faces?? I don’t understand why these young ladies who are beautiful and stunning in their own right have to go and do all the fake stuff! why would they do that? I’m glad I don’t watch the show anymore. They’re like all fake and plastic Barbie dolls,” wrote another.

Madix weighed in on the criticism, writing on Instagram, “Remember never trust criticism from anyone whose life you don’t want – if they don’t understand the meaning of GLAM, then i don’t give a damn.”

Some Vanderpump Rules Stars’ Confessional Looks Were Also Revealed

In addition to the behind-the-scenes look at the cast portrait glam, Scheana Shay posted a video of one of her confessional looks for the upcoming season. The “Good as Gold” singer wore an off-shoulder green dress as she posed for the camera to give fans a sneak peek at her first look for the taped confessional pieces. A gold necklace with her daughter’s name, Summer, was also visible.

Katie Maloney also shared a snap of one of her season 10 confessional looks. The “Vanderpump Rules” veteran wore an off-shoulder pink dress and pink lipstick in the pic.

The 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” is expected to premiere on Bravo in early 2023.

