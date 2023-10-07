Kroy Biermann Nearly Unrecognizable With Full, Dark Facial Hair: PHOTO

Kroy Biermann has changed up his look amid his divorce from former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star, Kim Zolciak.

According to Entertainment Tonight, Biermann was at a park with his kids, KJ, 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, when paparazzi snapped photos of him with a full beard, mustache, and dark hair. Fans are used to seeing the reality star clean-shaven with reddish blond hair.

Biermann is a former NFL star who retired in 2016. He and Zolciak tied the knot in 2011 and have both starred on reality television; first on RHOA and then on their own family spinoff called “Don’t Be Tardy for the Wedding” which turned in to “Don’t Be Tardy.”

After their reality show was canceled by Bravo, Zolciak leaned heavily on influencing to earn a living. However, reports of financial troubles involving the Biermanns have been plentiful in recent years and some say that those stressors ultimately caused the former couple’s split.

‘Real Housewives’ Fans Reacted to Kroy Biermann’s New Look on Reddit

Biermann’s apparent new look comes amid all kind of reports about the status of his relationship with Zolciak, involving custody, financial woes, and more. Fans reacted to Biermann’s new look on Reddit.

“Just further proof that the wrong partner can make you less attractive. It’s that combo of constant stress and not taking care of yourself. Kroy’s lookin’ good these days,” one person wrote.

“I actually think Kroy has always been attractive but I think the dark hair suits him and he actually looks a lot more mature and likely to be taken more seriously,” someone else added.

“It’s like… I know it’s him but I also refuse to believe this is Kroy? He looks good. Damn,” a third comment read.

“He looks like he’s gonna play Ben Afflek in a Lifetime original movie. Major upgrade,” a fourth Redditor weighed in.

Kim Zolciak & Kroy Biermann’s Divorce Has Not Been Amicable

Biermann has been keeping a relatively low profile as things with his divorce play out. He hasn’t spoken out about things going on in his personal life, but his lawyer has attempted to set the record straight a handful of times. For example, when Zolciak said that she and Biermann were working on their marriage, Biermann’s lawyer assured the public that her client had no itention of calling off the divorce.

“I spoke with Kroy regarding the ‘reconciliation’ Kim announced over the weekend. There is no reconciliation, his resolve to see this divorce through to the end has not waivered,” Biermann’s attorney Marlys A. Bergstrom told Us Weekly.

Meanwhile, Zolciak failed to appear at a court hearing in late September 2023, per ET.

“She was shooting in Colombia and could not make it in time because of production schedules. She has to make money because things are very tight right now with money,” a source told People magazine after the missed court date.

According to court documents obtained by E! News, Biermann is seeking sole legal and physical custody of the former couple’s four young children.

