Where ‘Below Deck Med’ Stars Kyle Viljoen & Natalya Scudder Stand Today

“Below Deck Mediterranean” star Kyle Viljoen is getting real about his friendship with second stew Natalya Scudder.

During this season of the show, the two stews started off as the best of friends, but things started to get rocky after Scudder felt like Viljoen wasn’t pulling his weight while working on the superyacht. However, things worsened during a night out when the two got into a verbal altercation and their relationship remained tense for the rest of Viljoen’s time on the boat.

So, where do the two stews stand today? It looks like Viljoen is still hurt by their falling out.

“To the end with Natalya, I’m still angered and I’m still hurt because many times I apologized for my wrongdoings,” Viljoen revealed during an interview with Showbiz CheatSheet that was published on Nov. 5. “I’m a person that will stand up and say I was in the wrong. I may not be in the very moment. I need a breather and will come back and say, ‘Hi, this was my wrongdoing. I’m sorry for ABCD.’ But not once that I get an apology from her for the way that she was treating me, belittling me and talking down on me.”

Viljoen continued, “So that was the hurtful factor. I don’t expect apologies from people, but an apology from me means you’ve realized your wrongdoing as opposed to just saying, I’m sorry, let’s move on. I can move on.”

Viewers can catch the season finale of “Below Deck Mediterranean” airing on Monday, Nov. 14 at 9 p.m. Eastern time on Bravo.

Natalya Scudder Has Revealed That She Blocked Viljoen on Social Media

During a September 2022 appearance on “Watch What Happens Live,” Scudder revealed that she currently has Viljoen blocked, but described their relationship as sibling-like.

“It has its ups and downs,” Scudder said during the episode about the current status of their relationship. “I currently have him blocked. It’s like brother and sister. Some stuff went down. We’ll see what happens. I get over things really quickly. So does he. So I’m sure if we saw each other in a bar, we’d be like brother and sister again. But right now it’s a no for me.”

One Former ‘Below Deck’ Star Is Not Too Impressed With This Season of ‘Below Deck Med’

Although this season of “Below Deck Med” had its fair share of drama, one former star is not too impressed. While appearing on a Nov. 4 episode of Brandi Glanville’s podcast, former “Below Deck” chief stew Kate Chastain went off on service she’s seen on this season’s “Below Deck Med.”

“I think she’s just really, really awful at her job and in so many ways,” Chastain said about this season’s BDM chief stew, Natasha Webb.

Chastain continued, “It’s almost an embarrassment for the yachting industry, like, girl is giving cruise vibes. You know, obviously, she doesn’t drink as much as us, because anybody who actually drinks is, like, ‘Give me vodka. Give me champagne. Give me a tequila. A mixed drink, I’ll drink too. Espresso martini and a margarita. Maybe an Aperol spritz.’”

