Are Lala Kent & Randall Emmett Talking Again?

Lala Kent and Randall Emmett both attended the same Super Bowl party in Los Angeles on February 13, 2022. The “Vanderpump Rules” stars had a “brief” run-in and felt “obligated” to say hello to one another, according to Us Weekly.

“It was like they didn’t know they would be at the same party and ran into each other and couldn’t avoid each other because they were in the same VIP section,” a source told the outlet. The unnamed source went on to say that the two “felt obligated to say hi to each other” — something that Kent later denied.

Shortly after the Us Weekly story was published, Kent took to her Instagram Stories to respond. “This is a complete lie,” she wrote. “[Us Weekly] you should be ashamed & we should all question everything you publish. I never saw him. Never laid eyes on him, thankfully,” Kent wrote.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Revealed That She & Emmett Use an App to Communicate

Kent and Emmett split in October 2021 after he was seen out and about in Nashville, Tennessee, with other women. Kent has since found out that Emmett had cheated on her with several other women.

“This has been going on for quite some time. It’s been kind of repeated behavior that I have found out about and it’s not just one person, it’s many,” Kent told Andy Cohen on the January 11, 2022, episode of “Watch What Happens Live.”

Despite Us Weekly’s report, Kent explained that she wouldn’t ever feel obligated to say hello to her ex. “[If] I did see him, he would never get an ‘obligated hi’ from me. I want to maintain as much distance from him as possible, for many reasons,” Kent wrote.

She went on to reveal that she and Emmett communicate through an “app” — suggesting that she has no outside contact with him whatsoever.

“I will continue to co-parent through the recommended app, but that is where it ends [and] that will not change,” Kent wrote.

Kent Previously Revealed That She & Emmett Don’t Have a Set Custody Agreement

Kent has been focused on her daughter, Ocean, and has done her best to make sure that the child is well cared for. Over the past few months, Kent and Randall have been able to figure out a custody arrangement that works for them, and Emmett has been able to spend time with his daughter, despite his lack of a relationship with Kent.

Nevertheless, Kent previously admitted that she and Emmett don’t have a custody agreement nailed down.

“Nothing is set in stone. [Ocean] sees him every so often, which is great, and I have her the majority of the time,” Kent told Page Six in December 2021.

At the time, she also made mention of the app that she uses to communicate with her ex.

“You know, he and I don’t communicate much. We we send very short messages through an app about Ocean and then we call it a day,” Kent told the outlet. “I am only interested in talking about Ocean and things that concern her. Other than that, you know, I’ve really just moved on with my life, which has felt really great,” she added.

