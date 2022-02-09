Former Basketball Player Linked to Lala Kent After She Denies ‘Superman’ Is Josh Stroh

Lala Kent may have a new guy in her life. During an Amazon Live on January 28, 2022, “Vanderpump Rules” star revealed that she was going on a date — a group date — four months after her split from Randall Emmett.

“I have a date tomorrow night. It’s a group date. I’ve said on my podcast a million times I’m not ready to go on a date, but I feel like this will ease me in because it’s a group setting,” Kent said during the Amazon Live.

Kent gave some clues about the mystery guy, saying that he’s “very tall, “built – like Superman,” and “has a lot of tattoos.” Social media was quick to identify former reality star Josh Stroh as the guy whom Kent went out with, but she denied it. “They got it very wrong. I would not hire them as PI’s that’s for f****** sure,” she said on Instagram Stories on her assistant Jessica Walter’s account.

The internet went back to work in hopes of identifying the guy that Kent may have gone on a date with, and there’s a new name floating around: former basketball player Julian Sensley, thanks to sleuthing by popular Bravo accounts BravobyGays, Bravoandcocktails_, and NofilterwithZack.

Sensley Is ‘Very Tall,’ Athletic & ‘Has a lot of Tattoos’

Although Kent nor Sensley have confirmed or denied that they went out on a date, Sensley absolutely fits the bill of the person that Kent described. Sensley is a former basketball player who hails from Kailua, Hawaii. He stands at 6-feet, 6-inches tall.

Sensley was a top tier prospect when he was in high school in college. In fact, back in 2000, ESPN called him “the greatest player ever produced in the Islands, and he’s considered among the greatest high school players in the country.”

Since ending his career in basketball, Sensley resides in Los Angeles, California, and he has transitioned into acting. According to Backstage, he is represented by Bliss Model and Talent. In 2020, he was a stunt double in “Hawaii 5-0,” and, according to an IMDb page that appears to belong to him, he appeared in an episode of “Magnum P.I.”

On the Runnin’ it Back podcast, Sensley revealed that he’s a single dad of one son. “I got a son, his name is Zion, he’s 15,” Sensley said on the November 02, 2021, episode. “He goes to school in San Francisco,” he said, adding that Zion plays basketball.

“He’s a beast. He’s already getting recruited,” he continued, saying that he’d love to see his son to go into the NBA sooner rather than later. Sensley also admitted that Zion is a better basketball player than he was at his age.

Just after Sensley’s name was shared on Instagram, he made his Instagram account private. It’s unknown if he was getting messages or if he just didn’t want the added attention, but Sensley made sure to lock things up fairly quickly. Interestingly, Jax Taylor from VPR follows him on Instagram. However, it does not appear as though Kent follows him — and he doesn’t follow her either… yet.

