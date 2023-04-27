Lala Kent Addresses Ariana Madix’s ‘Heartbreak’ & New Fling

Lala Kent gave an update on her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star Ariana Madix nearly two months after her very public breakup with longtime boyfriend Tom Sandoval.

“Ariana’s f****** thriving by the way,” Kent shared in the April 25 episode of her podcast “Give Them Lala.” The outspoken VPR star addressed her many attacks on Sandoval on “Watch What Happens Live” and Instagram and said she told Madix that she was going to be going after Sandoval if that was fine with her. “And she was like, ‘Keep doing it. I’m living for it,'” Kent shared.

“She’s thriving,” the Utah native continued. “She’s looking at it like, ‘Look at my life. I’m happy. Wow, I don’t have anxiety anymore. This is strange.’” Kent also brought up Madix’s new romantic interest, Daniel Wai, after the two were spotted making out and holding hands at Coachella. “She’s like, ‘Heartbreak what?'” Kent laughed. “‘Like, I’m solid. I’m banging a fine-looking man.’ People get to see Ariana the way that I’ve always looked at Ariana.”

Ariana Madix & Daniel Wai Were Spotted Together Throughout Coachella Weekend & Tom Sandoval Said He’s ‘Happy’ for Her

Madix and Wai were first seen kissing at Coachella in April 2023 and they later posted several photos and videos together that weekend. Wai, a personal trainer based in New York City, apparently met the VPR star at a wedding in March 2023 in Mexico after her breakup from Sandoval, a source told Entertainment Tonight.

The two have been getting along really well and “having fun” but aren’t in an official relationship at this time. Wai posted a reel of his Coachella highlights on Instagram that included a clip of him and Madix holding hands as well as another with the bartender on his shoulders as they took in a concert.

Madix commented on his reel, “You are the VIBE” and Wai replied with a heart-eyes emoji.

As for Sandoval, he told TMZ that he “loved” seeing Madix apparently moving on with a new guy and was “really happy” about it.

The Latest Episode Showed Tom Sandoval Get Confronted Over His Relationship With Ariana Madix

It was a difficult episode for Madix as viewers saw her have to return home following the death of her grandmother. Madix opened up in an emotional confessional that it was really difficult to lose her grandmother, especially so soon after her dog’s death.

Meanwhile, the cast discussed Sandoval and Madix’s relationship after James Kennedy’s girlfriend Ally Lewber spotted the bar owner dancing alone with Raquel Leviss at The Abbey one night. Scheana Shay denied speculation that Madix and Sandoval were in an open relationship and confronted Sandoval about the rumors at their beach day.

Sandoval said he and Leviss were not doing anything untoward and said he’d never take a “secret rendezvous” to a public place like the Abbey where they’d be sure to be recognized. Sandoval also denied that he and Madix have an open relationship.

According to Sandoval’s interview with Howie Mandel and the timeline of his affair with Leviss, by the time the beach day was filmed, the two cast members had already hooked up.

