‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Lala Kent Gives Birth: Photos

Another member of the Vanderpump Rules family has arrived! On Monday, March 15, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announced that she had given birth to her baby girl, Ocean Kent Emmett.

Kent posted a photo of herself and her baby girl on Instagram lying in the hospital bed, welcoming a flood of comments from her costars. “Beautiful mama!” wrote Katie Maloney-Schwartz. “Love you! Proud of you! Can’t wait to meet Ocean.” Stassi Schroeder also commented, writing, “Such a stunning mama. What a magical day. We love baby Ocean.”

In September 2020, Kent and her fiancé, Randall Emmett, announced that they were expecting. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s, like, a real-life thing,” Kent announced during an episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala…With Randall. “I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears. For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant.”

Lala Kent’s Fiancé Announced That She Had Gone Into Labor on Instagram

On March 14, Kent’s fiancé, Randall Emmett, took to Instagram to announce that she had gone into labor. Emmett posted a photo of Kent lying down in a hospital bed with a juice box by her side, writing in the caption, “And so it begins….” Emmett has two daughters from a previous marriage.

Many of Emmett and Kent’s family and friends seemed extremely excited for the pair. “Sending so much love and prayers to you both!!” wrote Vanderpump Rules star Scheana Shay in the comments. Kristen Doute also chimed in, adding, “I love you guys so much!! Sending all of our love!! I can’t wait.”

Lala Kent Had a Challenging Pregnancy

Before giving birth to her beautiful baby girl, Kent endured a challenging pregnancy, which she had previously opened up about. “From the time of my 20 week appointment, up until a couple weeks ago, the word ‘concern’ was thrown around a lot about the growth of my daughter,” Kent wrote in an emotional Instagram post in early March. “It wasn’t until recently that my doctors were feeling good about what they were seeing.”

The star continued, writing, “She’s a peanut, but the concern had left. Not every mama-to-be gets the news that the concern for their unborn baby is gone. I remember what was on my mind during this- pure gratitude. I may complain about how I feel at times, but I’m thankful for it all. I’ve seen first hand, people who I love and adore, who deserve to be mothers, struggle to get pregnant. I won’t take a second of this journey for granted. Thank you for letting me be cheesy, and share my maternity photos with you.”

In a since-deleted Febrarury Instagram post, Kent also revealed that she had some other complications during her pregnancy as well. Kent explained that she had suffered from bleeding, and was put on bed rest. “After a few weeks, my doctors concluded that this was a placenta problem, not a kid problem,” Kent revealed, according to Us Weekly. “Although we never want any problem, this was a relief.”

