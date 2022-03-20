Fans Are Unhappy With Lala Kent for ‘Constantly Dragging’ Ex

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent ended her engagement to her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett, in October 2021. The Bravo personality and the movie producer are parents to a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean Kent Emmett.

Since their split, Kent has maintained that Emmett was unfaithful during their relationship. In a March 2022 episode of the “Juicy Scoop with Heather McDonald” podcast, Kent shared that she “couldn’t stand him” when they were a couple. She also revealed that she “would beg the f***ing universe give [her] a reason” to leave Emmett before she found out that he had cheated.

“I would lay in bed looking at his back at night being like please,” stated the reality television star.

On March 11, 2022, a Reddit user shared that they did not appreciate Kent “constantly dragging [Emmett] any chance she gets” on the “Vanderpump Rules” subreddit.

“[F]rom what I’ve seen he has said nothing in retaliation. He seems to be the bigger person and it is so much better for Ocean that way. I really can’t stand the way Lala is saying so many terrible things about him. Even saying she was never attracted to him and completely rewriting history. It’s sad and mean. At this point I am liking Randall more than her for sure,” read a portion of the post.

Reddit Users Shared Their Thoughts About Lala Kent

Several Reddit users shared their opinions on the matter.

“Even more important (to me at least) is when their daughter grows up and stumbles across her parents divorce on the internet, she’ll see her mom constantly dumping on her dad. That will leave an impression on her daughter,” wrote one fan.

“Lala was always going to react this way. She’s a thin-skinned vindictive bully. Her crying and claiming to be blindsided by Rand’s behaviour now is ridiculous and laughable,” added another.

“Yeah, she can’t cry over being blindsided and then say she was never attracted to him. Which one is it?” commented a different person.

“It’s just making her look bad, and confirming everything everyone said about their relation ship [sic] that she denied for so long. Now she’s just a proven liar,” asserted a Bravo viewer.

“Yeahhh I think she needs to chill. Ocean is his daughter just as much as she is Lala’s and so far, there seems to have been no evidence presented that he is a bad dad (just a s***** cheating husband/fiancé). This behavior is not in the best interest of Ocean, leave the drama for the court system,” shared a “Vanderpump Rules” fan.

Some commenters shared they understood why Kent is upset with her ex-fiance.

“Lala being annoying will never make me like Randall more. He’s still an absent father, who never changed a diaper until Ocean and even then he was barely present,” wrote one Reddit user.

“He is not the bigger person. Just smarter and understands how legal disputes around children work because he ::checks notes:: has done this before. Lala sucks but Randall is worse. By far,” added another, seemingly in reference to Emmett’s 2017 divorce from Ambyr Childers, the mother of his two daughters, London and Rylee.

“I can’t stand lala, but it sucks when you get cheated on and then your ex plays the victim and everyone sides with him and you get written off as a bitter woman. Seen it a thousand times. Let’s not forget he is the one who broke up both of his families. But she needs to vent to friends, not the Internet,” chimed in a Bravo fan.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Relationship With Randall Emmett in March 2022

During a March 2022 interview on the “Unwaxed” podcast, Kent revealed that she did not “feel like [her] heart was in that relationship” with Emmett. She asserted that she considered the 51-year-old her “best friend,” but “wasn’t in love” with him.

“You know when you are in love with somebody. I wasn’t there. I don’t even know if I was ever there. I mean three years into the relationship, I was hammered,” explained the reality television personality, who decided to get sober in 2018.

The 31-year-old also admitted that she is unsure if she has been “handling [her breakup] the right way.”

“Like I’m handling this situation the best way that I possibly can because it’s unfamiliar to me. I’m still like shocked. And maybe even though my heart wasn’t in it, I felt safe and that – my safety I feel was put at risk. I feel like I was betrayed heavily,” stated Kent.

READ NEXT: Tamra Judge on RHOC Star’s Beau: ‘I’m Surprised He’s Still Sticking Around’