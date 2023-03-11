Lala Kent Criticizes Ally Lewber’s Remark About Her Friendship With James Kennedy

“Vanderpump Rules” star James Kennedy introduced his girlfriend, Ally Lewber, who he began dating in January 2022, in the show’s tenth season which premiered on February 8, 2023. In the season 10 trailer, Lewber can be seen telling her castmate, Charli Burnett, that she is uncomfortable with Kennedy’s friendship with Lala Kent, stating, “I would be lying as a girlfriend to say ‘oh I’m super comfortable with James hanging one-on-on with Lala.'” As fans are aware, the pair previously had a sexual relationship.

While recording the February 28 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala,” alongside her co-stars Kristina Kelly and Scheana Shay, Kent spoke about her friendship with Kennedy. Kelly chimed in that she believed Kent and the professional DJ should star in a spinoff series. Shay suggested that Lewber would not be pleased with the prospect of her boyfriend and the “4 U” singer having their own show because she “was a little insecure about you guys this season.” Kent then revealed that she was unaware Lewber had issues with her and Kennedy’s relationship until she watched the season 10 trailer.

“I didn’t know that. I found that out watching the trailer because we had many conversations and not once was she like ‘you know I’m feeling this way about you Lala. I don’t quite trust you.’ She was like smiling,” asserted Kent.

She explained she did not appreciate Lewber’s comment because she did not make her issues known.

“Never once, I hung out with her all season we would go and do things,” stated Kent. “And then I see her talking to Charli, another person who kind of bops in and out and she’s like ‘I don’t entirely trust James around Lala.’ I’m like see I don’t like that. Like not once did you ever say anything like that to me but whatever, moving on, I don’t care.”

James Kennedy Shared His Thoughts About Lala Kent Revealing They Had a Sexual Encounter When He Was Dating Raquel Leviss

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 10, episode 1, Kent revealed that she and Kennedy had a sexual encounter at the beginning of his relationship with his ex-fiancee, Raquel Leviss, in 2016.

Kennedy addressed Kent’s revelation while speaking to E! News, alongside Lewber, at the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 premiere party in February 2023. The reality television personality stated that it was “not a proud moment” and asserted that he has since matured. He also suggested that he did not regret being unfaithful while dating Leviss, as he is content with the current state of his life.

“Looking back, you know, obviously not the move I would make now a days but it’s a good life lesson and hey, when I see my relationship with Ally, I mean I honestly can truly say like I have never truly felt this way in my life before so with just that maybe I had to get to this place,” said Kennedy.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star made similar comments during an interview with The Buzz at the same event. He shared he believed that he “handled [the situation] pretty well.”

“Everyone has a past and I’ve never gone into a relationship judging my partner for their past so I wouldn’t really want that to happen in any of my relationships. But looking forward, you know, I’ve definitely come a long way as far as maturity,” explained Kennedy.

While speaking to The Buzz, Lewber shared her thoughts about Kent’s confession about her encounter with Kennedy.

“It was an adjustment I think. Just a little bit, getting used to his past and all of his skeletons,” stated the 27-year-old.

Ally Lewber Revealed She Has Had Positive Experiences With Lala Kent

In a February 2023 appearance on the “Zachary Reality” podcast, Lewber shared that she had positive experiences with Kent. She revealed that the mother of one and Shay have been supportive of her during her time on “Vanderpump Rules.”

“Scheana has definitely been the most welcoming. She has, she’s the one who texts me a lot and she invites me to things and she shared a makeup artist with me. But honestly, I have had different moments with a lot of [the cast], like Lala has been great at moments,” said Lewber.