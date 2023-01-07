Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Post After Randall Emmett Denies Pedophilia Claims in New Video

Randall Emmett is speaking out after his ex-wife made some very serious accusations about him — and his ex-fiancee Lala Kent from “Vanderpump Rules” has seemingly responded.

On January 6, 2023, Page Six reported that Ambyr Childers claimed that her ex is being investigated by the FBI for “suspected child exploitation and pedophilia.” The claim was made in court documents submitted in Los Angeles Superior Court as part of Childers’ attempt to obtain a restraining order against her ex, with whom she shares two daughters.

Emmett was quick to deny the claim, saying that any “notion” that he was being “investigated by the FBI” is “beyond absurd.”

Hours after the report was published, Emmett took to his Instagram feed to share a candid video in which he denied any and all claims made about him being involved in anything that would involve the FBI. Just after he published the video, Kent shared a cryptic post on her Instagram Stories.

Emmett Said ‘There’s Nothing’ for the FBI to Investigate

In a lengthy video shared to Instagram, Emmett spoke candidly to the internet. Wearing a light gray sweater and appearing a bit disheveled, Emmett was determined to clear up some things.

“Happy Friday, everybody,” Emmett started his video. “I am at a place where I felt I had to come on here and say something that actually was the truth versus, you know, the last 11, 12, 14 months, that the things have been said about me,” he continued, calling out the specific things that he’s been labeled, including “narcissist” and “cheater.”

“I took the high road because I have three beautiful girls that I didn’t want to be out there. I didn’t want to have to do this,” he explained. “But at this point, the lies have been stretched so far. We spent today getting confirmation because we knew there was no truthfulness to any of this. That the FBI has never been investigating me and isn’t investigating me because there’s nothing to investigate. But, unfortunately, in this culture, you can just say whatever you want, and then it gets written about, and then that’s considered truth,” Emmett added, putting air quotes around the word “truth.”

“I’ve been a dad for a long time. I have custody of all my children. And I have custody of all my children because I’m a good father. And I’m a good person. And, at the end of the day, you know, that is what’s the most important thing. At the end of my life, no matter what happens, I’m going to look my three daughters in the face and they’re gonna know their dad was a great father,” he concluded.

Kent Shared a Post Suggesting Emmett Was Lying

Kent decided to share a post on her Instagram Stories that many think is a direct response to what Emmett said in his Instagram video.

“Keep telling yourself whatever you need to to help you sleep at night,” she wrote, adding, “you’re seen.”

Although Kent hasn’t really ever discussed what things she knows about Emmett or what she believes to be true about what he does or how he goes about his business, she has hinted that he’s into some pretty “dark” stuff.

On the December 22, 2021, episode of the “Give Them Lala” podcast, Kent hinted that she had found out some bad things about her ex — the two split in October 2021. Without elaborating much at all, Kent called her ex’s behavior “disgusting and dirty and dark.”

“I find out things daily and if he whose name I shall not say knew what I know, he would be sh****** bricks. Yeah. But you know what? This ain’t ‘Vanderpump Rules.’ So I have zipped lips — for now,” Kent said at the time. “I don’t feel like I need to share everything that I know at this point in time because I know the universe reveals people’s truths,” she added.

