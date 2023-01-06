Lisa Vanderpump’s Wicked Response to Rinna’s RHOBH Exit Goes Viral

Lisa Vanderpump appeared to respond to the news that Lisa Rinna is leaving “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” in a two-word tweet.

“Ding dong,” the former RHOBH star wrote shortly after People magazine confirmed Rinna’s departure. Fans immediately caught on to Vanderpump’s post, recognizing it from the “Wizard of Oz” song, “Ding dong, the witch is dead.”

Rinna & Vanderpump Have History

Vanderpump and Rinna butted heads more than once on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.” However, there was one disagreement in particular that not only completely severed any chance of a friendship between the two, but also ultimately ended Vanderpump’s longtime friendship with Kyle Richards.

In 2019, Rinna accused Vanderpump of setting up her fellow cast members. During one storyline in particular, Rinna said that Vanderpump purposely set up co-star Dorit Kemsley in what is now known as “#puppygate.”

For those who are unfamiliar, Kemsley adopted a pup from Vanderpump Dogs, but decided it wasn’t the right fit for her family after the dog bit Paul Kemsley and one of their kids. The Kemsleys rehomed the dog, but it ended up in a shelter a short while later — it’s microchip linked it back to Vanderpump Dogs. During one scene on RHOBH, an employee from Vanderpump Dogs told Richards and then-co-star Teddi Mellencamp what had happened.

“Why aren’t you upset about this?” Rinna asked Vanderpump on camera. “He’s your employee. This wouldn’t get out there if you didn’t want it out there. This is like bulls***, going to Teddi, bringing Kyle in. This sounds like a f****** set up. I think you set them up,” she continued.

Vanderpump’s Tweet Went Viral

Ding dong. — Lisa Vanderpump (@LisaVanderpump) January 6, 2023

According to Twitter stats, the “ding dong” tweet received more than 1.9 million views in just 12 hours. With nearly 3,000 retweets, and more than 28,000 likes, the tweet is one of the most popular that Vanderpump has ever put out into the universe.

Rinna joined RHOBH in season 5 and has been a staple on the show ever since. Some fans absolutely love her while others loathe her, and the reaction to her departure has been mixed.

“This is the longest job I have held in my 35 year career and I am grateful to everyone at Bravo and all those involved in the series. It has been a fun eight-year run and I am excited for what is to come,” Rinna said in statement to People magazine.

Interestingly, fans have also had mixed reactions to Vanderpump’s response. For the most part, however, the feedback has been in support of Vanderpump’s apparent shade.

“A typical comment expected from you. You just couldn’t say nothing. Disappointing but not unexpected. Shame really being English, you could have been better,” someone responded to Vanderpump’s tweet.

“Yep,” Vanderpump commented.

“Ding Dong is right !!!!! Love you Vanderpump,” another tweet read.

“Holy s*** @LisaVanderpumpI laughed out loud and blew snot out of my nose when I saw this tweet come in…I’m at work,” a third Twitter user said.

“Best comment! This is why we miss LVP. With one phrase, she says a ton! Without mentioning anyone’s name, we all know who she means,” a fourth added.

