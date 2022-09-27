‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Will Be Missing 1 Person

The 10th season of “Vanderpump Rules” doesn’t have a premiere date yet, but the cast has finished filming, according to an Instagram Story shared by Lala Kent. On September 16, 2022, she shared a picture of herself in front of a mirror and captioned in “finale.”

Also on her Instagram Stories, Kent shared a photo of her 1-year-old daughter, Ocean, whom she shares with her ex, Randall Emmett.

“Are you kidding me with this face! I adore this child. She is the sweetest little spirit. Stassi pointed out that every time Ocean has a thought, she smiles. It’s true. All she wants to do is cheese, occasionally hustle me with her fake cry, (I wonder where she gets the dramatics from), wave hi, blow, kisses, and yell, BUH BYEEE,” Kent wrote.

That’s not all Kent wrote, however. She went on to tell fans that they won’t be seeing her little one on television.

Kent Revealed That Her Daughter Isn’t on Season 10

Kent revealed that her toddler will not be featured on the upcoming season of the show. Although Ocean is a huge part of her life, fans won’t get to see Kent as a mom — and they will see her single for the first time in years.

“Y’all won’t be seeing ocean this season, and you won’t be seeing me as a mom. I am okay with that. This part of my life I want to hold close to my heart, free of outsiders, and protect ocean by all means necessary. My sweet angel baby,” Kent shared on her Instagram Stories.

Ocean was previously on “Vanderpump Rules,” though she didn’t get a ton of screen time.

Fans Think Emmett Doesn’t Want Ocean on TV

Although Kent seemed to make it clear that she wants to protect her little one by not having her on the show, some fans took to Reddit to discuss the fact that the child won’t be on television — and some thing that it’s actually Kent’s ex who is behind the decision.

“Right but she def posts her on IG all the time. This is totally Randall,” one person wrote.

“‘I’m okay with that’ gives it away. Not her choice,” someone else pointed out.

“It’s definitely because Randall put a stop to it. I normally think it’s fair when parents don’t want their kids filmed. But, I won’t pretend Randall is a good parent for this. He was okay with her being filmed while they were together,” a third person added.

“That was all randy bobandys doing. Lala would have definitely filmed with Ocean. I’m glad she won’t be on tv though. Give the babies some privacy,” a fourth comment read.

“Randall is probably refusing to sign for Ocean to appear on the show as payback for Lala going on that ‘I hate Randall’ press tour after they broke up. He was probably hoping that Bravo would fire her like they threatened to do to Shannon and Kenya if their kids couldn’t film,” another Redditor said.

Heavy has reached out to reps for both Kent and Emmett.

