Lala Kent on Feud with Co-Star: ‘Maybe It’s Sexual Tension’

In “Vanderpump Rules” season 9, Lala Kent got into a few arguments with her co-star Ariana Madix. During season 9, episode 1, Madix took issue with how Kent talked about her during a May 2021 appearance on the “#NoFilter With Zach Peter” podcast. The castmates were also at odds at Raquel Leviss and James Kennedy’s engagement party during the season 9 finale.

Kent discussed her feud with Madix while speaking to In The Know in February 2022. During the interview, In The Know host and producer, Gibson Johns asserted that the “Give Them Lala” author and Madix “are such a good match” during their arguments. When Johns asked “why is that after all these years it’s still so electric with you guys,” Kent replied, “maybe it’s sexual tension.”

The 31-year-old then referenced that she and Madix admitted to having a brief sexual relationship during the show’s seventh season.

“I can’t think of anything else … you know, as much as we try to get on the same page, it’s just there’s always something that is amiss and I’m like you know what maybe you just got to let me hit it again,” said Kent with a laugh.

She also suggested that she enjoyed arguing with Madix.

“Ariana is great at popping off, you know, so she’s a good match for me. That’s a fun one,” stated the mother of one.

Ariana Madix Spoke About Lala Kent in October 2021

Madix discussed having issues with Kent during an October 2021 interview with In The Know. The 36-year-old noted that she and her “Vanderpump Rules” co-star have had difficulty getting along.

“It seems like we get to somewhere that maybe is good and then we don’t see eye to eye on something like that at all,” said Madix.

She then revealed that she wanted to have a strong friendship with Kent. She noted, however, that she believed she and her castmate were “both going to have to work at it.”

Ariana Madix Gave an Update About Her Friendship With Lala Kent

During a February 2022 appearance on Scheana Shay’s podcast, “Scheananigans,” Madix gave an update on her feelings toward Kent. She noted that she “really love[s] her deeply and really care[s] about her.”

“I don’t ever want anything bad to happen to her ever,” said Madix.

The “Fancy AF Cocktails” co-author also asserted that she and Kent “have so much fun together” when they are not fighting. She explained that when her castmate talks badly about her, it “hurts [her] feelings” and eventually leads to resentment. Madix went on to say that she believes she has a sisterly relationship with the 31-year-old.

“It’s crazy how we do go back and forth so much but I think it’s almost like when you are – I mean I don’t have a sister, I have a brother, but there’s an undercurrent of love there but I think that’s why we can fight like sisters,” said the 36-year-old.

She then asserted that she is currently in a good place with Kent.

“The status is there is a friendship and that I hope that we are able to kind of stay on track and build it and resolve things quicker than we have in the past,” stated Madix.

READ NEXT: Former RHOC Star Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Looks So Different