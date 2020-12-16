What Lala Kent Has Been Doing on Instagram

Recently on Instagram, Vanderpump Rules star Lala Kent announced something very exciting: she has a new merch line!

Kent’s new line is called Shop Lala Kent, and features clothing that says, “That Was So Trashy.” The clothing for sale includes comfy items like hoodies, sweatpants, and t-shirts. Kent has been modeling the new clothes on her Instagram page, posing in the sweatsuits as she bakes in the kitchen, and sporting the t-shirt while she plays with her dog.

Although Kent’s clothing line may be new, the catchphrase on the merch is not. During an iconic scene on Vanderpump Rules, Kent was overheard saying “That was so trashy,” after a former cast member fell over while on vacation.

Both Kent and costar Katie Maloney-Schwartz will be making an appearance during the December 16 episode of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City.

Lala Kent Updates Her Fans About Her Pregnancy on Instagram

Kent has also been keeping fans updated on her pregnancy journey on her Instagram page. On November 6, Kent posted a selfie showing off her belly, writing in the caption, “My thirst traps look different these days.” Kent also announced the gender of her baby in a video on Instagram, revealing in the caption, “We are having a baby girl!” Additionally, Kent often posts pregnancy updates on her Instagram stories.

Kent announced that she was expecting during a September 2020 episode of her podcast, Give Them Lala … With Randall. “I’m, like, shaking right now because I can’t believe that it’s a real-life thing. I cry about everything but today it’s very much happy tears,” Kent said on the podcast. “For my 30th birthday I have the best gift given to me, my body also helped out too, I am pregnant.”

Lala Kent is Not Sure if She Will Return to ‘Vanderpump Rules’

During a September 2020 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Kent admitted that she is unsure if she’ll return to Vanderpump Rules after she gives birth to her baby girl. “I need to see what next season would entail,” Kent said to Entertainment Tonight. “I need to make sure that’s a healthy space for me. I don’t get to think just about what’s good for Lala and how she would react to certain things, you know? I’m going to be a mother. … I have my own child looking up to me, so it would have to be the right situation. It’s a different zone now. Brittany and I are becoming moms, I just don’t see me walking into SUR clapping back at Danica [Dow] for serving me the wrong meal, you know? A lot is going to change.”

Kent continued, telling Entertainment Tonight, “Right now, my hormones are running the show. So, if I were to react off of how I’m feeling now, I would be in a little hut in Puerto Rico and no one would ever see me again. I don’t want her to have a mom that’s popping off left and right. There’s a lot of things that are going to change. Now, I’m not saying I won’t clap back, because that’s just in my DNA but, yeah, I think I’m going to be much more delicate. I hope.”

