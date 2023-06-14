VPR Star Says She Started Sobbing After James Kennedy’s Comment at Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent revealed a moment between her and her castmate James Kennedy made her cry at the show’s season 10 reunion, which was filmed on March 23.

During a June 5 Amazon Live, Kent shared a comment from a fan, who referenced that she discussed warning Kennedy’s girlfriend, Ally Lewber, about his behavior in Mexico during the second part of the season 10 reunion. While filming the reunion, “Give Them Lala” author tearfully stated that she had the conversation with Lewber because she “was extremely triggered by [her] own situation” with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. Kennedy replied he does “feel for Lala a lot” and described her as “an absolute legend” who “has conquered a company, a baby, and dealing with such an a****** of an ex.”

“With all the darkness of the reunion, loved hearing all of James’ beautiful words about you. How did that make you feel?” wrote the Amazon Live commenter.

Kent replied that she appreciated Kennedy’s words. She also revealed that the scene had been edited out of order and her emotional response was because of his complimentary comment.

“Well, it made me break down sobbing, and actually how they played it — I’m going to get an email from Bravo, but I’m going to say it — how they played is I started crying and then James says that. I started crying after James said those things to me, then I broke down,” said Kent. “So it shows I start crying, I say ‘I’m not going to do this’ and then I talk about my life being a lot and then James says that to me. How it really played was I say that to Ally that like ‘I was most likely projecting onto you and I’m sorry for that, I felt this need to baby you’ and then James says what he said and I just, like, lost it. And I started sobbing and then Lisa [Vanderpump] said ‘Why are you getting emotional?’ And I said ‘My life has been a lot this year.’ So that’s really how it played.”

Kent clarified that she “love[d] how they edited” the season 10 reunion scene. She also stated that she “really adore[s] James Kennedy.”

“James and I have gone through a lot of stuff together and I really adore that kid,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Said the Cast Acted ‘Like Dogs With Rabies’ at the Reunion

Kent shared her thoughts about the season 10 reunion during the June 7 episode of “Watch What Happens Live! After Show.” While filming the “Watch What Happens Live! After Show” episode, Cohen referenced that the “Vanderpump Rules” cast had heated interactions with Tom Sandoval and Raquel Leviss because of their months-long affair at the reunion. When he stated that he “had some feedback from some people … who felt like it was painful to watch how hard you all went at Raquel,” Kent suggested she did not regret her comments toward Leviss.

“This is the playing field, baby. It’s like you’re a football player, you go in, like, and the other team plays better and you’re like ‘oh that’s not how we play though.’ It’s like this is the game,” said the “Give Them Lala” podcast host.

Kent clarified that she believes the cast acted “like dogs with rabies” when interacting with Leviss and Sandoval.

Lala Kent Stated She Would Be Willing to Film With Raquel Leviss Again

During a June 9 interview with TMZ, Kent said she “felt dirty” following the production of the season 10 reunion. She also shared she has more empathy for Leviss following her emotional confessional interview, which aired during the final moments of the season 10 reunion on June 7. In addition, Kent stated that she hopes Leviss has received the appropriate amount of help following the reunion.

“After watching last night when she finally had the breakdown, just as a human, because it’s like for me, this is just a reality TV show, I just kind of feel like we are all playing the same game, when I watch that, I was like oh, we may be dealing with someone who maybe shouldn’t be on this type of platform,” said Kent.

She also said she would be willing to film with Leviss for future seasons of “Vanderpump Rules.”

“I wouldn’t ice her out. I mean, I’m sure I wouldn’t be so friendly,” said Kent.