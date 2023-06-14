‘Vanderpump Rules’ Personality Says Tom Sandoval’s Actions Could Cost Him Big Time

Scandoval may start hitting Tom Sandoval where it really hurts — his wallet.

The “Vanderpump Rules” star has been going about his normal life, touring the country with his cover band, Tom Sandoval and The Most Extras, and has taken a step back from his time at his newest bar and lounge, Schwartz and Sandy’s. The hiatus, however, could turn in to a more permanent thing.

On the June 9, 2023, episode of “The Toast” podcast, former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor revealed that there might be tough times ahead for Sandoval after he cheated on Ariana Madix with VPR co-star Raquel Leviss and quickly became the most hated man in the Bravo universe.

Taylor said that Schwartz told him that Schwartz & Sandy’s has “ups and downs.” Taylor also said that he heard a “rumor” that the partners want to buy Sandoval out of the business.

Here’s what you need to know:

Jax Taylor Says the Owners of Schwartz & Sandy’s ‘Do Not Like’ Tom Sandoval

During his time on “The Toast,” Taylor was asked how Schwartz and Sandy’s was doing after the Sandoval fall out. He began by talking about the people who decided to boycott the lounge and others who vandalized it by writing various things (such as “Team Ariana”) in the bathrooms.

“When you’re saying all of this to Tom Sandoval, he doesn’t see any of this. You’re hurting the employees, you’re hurting the cooks, you’re hurting the managers. People have a job. That’s their job. And, as a business owner, I understand that. I get that,” Taylor explained.

He then went on to say that Sandoval’s actions could end up costing him.

“For Tom Schwartz’s sake, I hope it bounces back,” Taylor said. “Rumor. Again, this is just a rumor. I heard that they are trying to buy Tom Sandoval out. The managers do not like him. The owners do not like him. The employees do not like him. Nobody wants to work for him. They’re all only there because of Tom Schwartz,” he continued.

Taylor said that he was previously asked if he’d want to take over for Sandoval, but he decided it wasn’t a good idea.

Interesting, back in April 2023 when Schwartz was on “Watch What Happens Live,” he told Andy Cohen that business was booming.

“I got to say, every time I go in, it’s kind of thriving. And people are coming in — you guys, if you want to talk about this, all day, I’m happy to talk about this. But it’s been great,” he said, according to People magazine.

On June 10, 2023, Sandoval shared a video of himself hanging out at TomTom on his Instagram Stories. He wrote that Schwartz and Sandy’s “didn’t have room” and called it a “good problem.”

Tom Sandoval Hasn’t Paid His Mom Back for the Money She Invested in the Business

When Sandoval and Schwartz decided to team up for Schwartz and Sandy’s, Sandoval’s mom gave him $250,000 to help get things moving. Sandoval revealed such during an episode of “Vanderpump Rules.”

During the uncut version of the “Vanderpump Rules” season 10 reunion that aired on Peacock, Cohen asked Sandoval if he had paid his mom back, to which Sandoval replied, “no.”

“She’s OK, though,” he said, explaining that his mom wouldn’t have given him the money “if it was do or die.” When Cohen asked Sandoval if he was worried that he wouldn’t be able to pay his mom back, he responded, “I’ll pay her back at some point, eventually, for sure no matter what, whether it’s with that business or not.”

