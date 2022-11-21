Lala Kent Reveals Why She Called the Police During an Outing With Her Mother

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she had a frightening experience while shopping with her mother, Lisa Burningham, on a November 2022 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” The reality television personality explained she and Burningham were searching for a spot in a parking lot at The Grove Los Angeles.

“I find this girl walking to her car, so I’m following her,” stated Kent.

According to the “Vanderpump Rules” star, she had a heated interaction with a woman driving a Mercedes, who was vying for the same parking spot. The Bravo personality claimed the driver blocked the car that was attempting to vacate the space. Burningham informed the owner of the Mercedes that they were going to take the spot.

“My mom gets out and tells the girl, ‘hey we’re going to park here.’ And she’s like ‘great, I saw you following me’ and my mom was like ‘can you get out with this Mercedes blocking you’ and she was like ‘no, you’re going to have to move,'” recalled Kent. “So my mom is standing in the spot and said ‘we’ve been following her and she knows we’re taking this spot.’ The woman proceeds to — in what I saw, remove my mother with her car. Bumps my mom’s leg with her car, runs over – thank god, my mom said ‘these shoes are too big’ and thank god they were too big because the woman – you could see tire marks on the toe of my mom’s shoe.”

The mother of one went on to say the driver repeatedly called her “a vile b****” during the interaction. Eventually, Kent was able to park in the space and called the police to report the incident. She also shared she gave the law enforcement officials a picture of the woman’s face and her license plate.

“As we are walking to the elevator, she circles around again and rolls down the window, calls us vile b***** again and I told my mom ‘don’t engage, the police are coming’ and we go by the elevator where the police tell us to wait and the woman is walking in with her child, continuing to call us vile b****. I said ‘The police are coming. I think you will want to stay’ and she said ‘I don’t care,’ and leaves, so the cops come, so she’s facing a hit and run,” said the 32-year-old.

Lala Kent Revealed She Co-Parents Her Daughter Ocean with Her Mother

During an October 2022 interview on the “Sofia With A F” podcast, Kent shared she co-parents her daughter, Ocean, 1, with Burningham. As fans are aware, the “Give Them Lala” author shares her daughter with her ex-fiance, Randall Emmett. The former couple ended their six-year relationship in October 2021.

“I’m a single parent but I do have a lot of support like my mom ended up moving out to L.A., she helps me with Ocean, so I do have a co-parent in that regard,” said Kent.

Lala Kent Revealed She Does Not Remember Her Relationship With Randall Emmett

While recording the “Sofia With A F” episode, Kent revealed she does not remember her relationship with Emmett. She referenced that she has previously accused the movie producer of being unfaithful throughout their time together. The mother of one shared she believed her inability to recall details about Emmett may be a “trauma response.”

“I’ll look at pictures which by the way, when I found out he wasn’t the person that I thought he was, I literally cleaned house as far as any memory,” said Kent. “I literally I have no videos, I have no pictures, I don’t have anything, of him but I’ll like see pictures of myself in the house that we shared and it’s weird because I’m like I don’t remember ever being in a home with him. Like it feels like that I’m looking at this baby and I’m like where did she come from?”

