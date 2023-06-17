Lala Kent Told Co-Star She Was ‘Nervous’ Something Would Come Out at Reunion

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent shared she was concerned while filming the first part of the show’s season 10 reunion special on the June 14 episode of her podcast, “Give Them Lala.” Her guest, comedian Heather McDonald, stated that she believes Bravo stars get upset when their castmates mention certain information “on camera.” Kent replied that she found herself in that very situation during the season 10 reunion when moderator Andy Cohen asked Katie Maloney if Kent’s “friendship with Scheana [Shay] been an issue at all between [them].” Maloney, who took issue with Shay after she was vocal in her support of her ex-husband, Tom Schwartz, romantically pursuing Raquel Leviss, stated that she believed Kent “probably would have not been happy with [her]” if their roles had been reversed.

“I was in that position this season and I’m not going to say what it was, but when Andy asks the question about has my friendship with Scheana has affected me and Katie. And there were things that were said on everyone’s part,” said Kent in the “Give Them Lala” episode. “And I remember Katie and I made eye contact. I made eye contact with Scheana and I was like I can’t control either of you right now. Just like you guys can’t control the rest of us. And I was like this could be something that comes out and I think — again no one talked about it. No one talked about it.”

Kent said she had a conversation about the situation with Maloney and Shay during their lunch break. She told Maloney that she felt “nervous” that the undisclosed information would be discussed at the reunion.

“When we wrapped for lunch, I said to Katie, I was like, ‘That made me nervous’ and she was like ‘I wasn’t going to say a thing’ and Scheana was like ‘I wasn’t going to say a thing,’” said Kent.

Scheana Shay Said She Regretted Being Supportive of Tom Schwartz & Raquel Leviss’ Flirtation

While filming the April 19 episode of “Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen,” Shay stated that she regretted being supportive of Schwartz and Leviss’ flirtation. She also explained that she wanted the pair to be romantically involved because “at the time [she] was getting a very different story from Raquel.”

“Watching what Katie was going through had I known all of that at the time, I would have never ever cheered them on or had any support for that situation,” stated Shay.

Scheana Shay Spoke About Her Relationship With Tom Schwartz in May 2023

During the May 30 episode of her former “Vanderpump Rules” co-stars Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright’s podcast, “When Reality Hits With Jax and Brittany,” Shay shared her current feelings about Schwartz. She referenced that Schwartz confirmed he knew Tom Sandoval and Leviss were romantically involved while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix, months before reports began circulating about the cheating scandal. According to Shay, Schwartz asked her if she disliked him when he ran into her at the West Hollywood restaurant, TomTom.

“We were at TomTom and I ran into him and he’s like ‘Do you hate me?’ And I go ‘Tom, honestly, I don’t know how I feel about you right now.’ That’s the best thing I can say,” said Shay.