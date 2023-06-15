VPR Personality Says She Felt ‘Hurt’ Seeing Lisa Vanderpump ‘Coach’ Tom Sandoval

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute criticized Lisa Vanderpump’s behavior toward Tom Sandoval, who she dated for six years until 2013, during the third and final part of the season 10 reunion, which premiered on June 7. While recording the June 8 episode of her podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Doute referenced that Vanderpump had a conversation with Sandoval while he was in his dressing room during the reunion. In the scene, Vanderpump encouraged Sandoval to “express [his] real emotions” and to apologize to his castmates for his affair with Raquel Leviss while he was still in a relationship with his now ex-girlfriend, Ariana Madix.

“During this break, we see LVP and Sandoval in, like, the dressing room, makeup area and just like Tom still has, like, has no f***** emotion and it, like, made me feel a little sick. Actually, what I wrote down is I feel hurt, I felt like pain watching Lisa coach him on camera and then said like, ‘At least try, at least try to — you know, maybe it’s not now, but at least try.’ And it’s like he’s a grown a** man. He’s 41, almost 42 years old,” said Doute.

The “Vanderpump Rules” alum, who returned to the series for a brief scene during the season 10 finale, stated that she believed Vanderpump was “literally coaching [Sandoval] like he’s a little kid.”

“Why is this moment even on my television right now, it made me so sick, it just made me feel – I felt a lot of pain. Like it hurt my heart to see this f***** garbage,” said Doute.

Doute also stated she took issue with Vanderpump’s interactions with Lala Kent at the season 10 reunion. As fans are aware, Vanderpump argued with Kent after she labeled Sandoval as “dangerous.”

“LVP drove me crazy, she drove me crazy, like how dare you come for Lala,” said Doute.

Lala Kent Spoke About Her Interactions With Lisa Vanderpump at the Season 10 Reunion

Kent shared her thoughts about Vanderpump at the season 10 reunion during a June 5 Amazon Live. She stated that she believes the restaurateur “was defending Sandoval pretty heavily” throughout the reunion.

“It was strange to me that she was allowing Sandoval to speak the way he was speaking,” said Kent.

She also stated that she thinks Sandoval “gets a little bit of special treatment.” She noted that Vanderpump voiced her displeasure with Kent after she called Sandoval “dangerous” at the season 10 reunion. She stated that the former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star did not react when Sandoval made a comment about Kent removing her IUD to conceive her daughter, Ocean.

“For me to be kind of like roared at by calling someone dangerous and then not one person sitting next to Sandoval — they don’t say one thing about him talking about my IUD? Which is disgusting, very personal, and has not only nothing to do with what we’re talking about, but it’s like none of your business at all,” said Kent.

Jax Taylor Stated He Does Not Believe Lisa Vanderpump’s Presence Was Necessary at the Reunion

Former “Vanderpump Rules” star Jax Taylor gave his opinion about Vanderpump during an appearance on the June 5 episode of the “Toast” podcast. He stated that he believed Vanderpump came to Sandoval’s defense throughout the season 10 reunion. The “Vanderpump Rules” alum, who left the series after season 8 in 2020, referenced that Sandoval is a junior partner at her West Hollywood restaurant TomTom.

“She was sticking up for Tom Sandoval. Do I think she has to be neutral? Yes and no. It is her business partner, so she has to see both sides, she can’t be — everybody against Tom Sandoval. I get that,” said Taylor.

He also stated that he does not believe Vanderpump’s presence was necessary for the “Vanderpump Rules” reunion.

“I think she’s a prop at this point,” said Taylor.