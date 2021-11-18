Lala Kent Just Made a Major Change Proving She & ‘Rand’ Are Done For Good

Lala Kent updated her arm tattoo, proving that she and Randall Emmett are really over. The “Vanderpump Rules” star quietly showed off some new ink, without making any kind of announcement, letting fans know that she’s moving on from Emmett, officially, despite the two not releasing any kind of official breakup statement.

On November 17, 2021, Kent took to Instagram to promote her collaboration with Dime. “I hope you guys are as into my eyewear collab with Dime, as I am. I wanted to create something that was chic and affordable. These are my OCEAN frames in tortoise — I can’t get enough of them,” she captioned a series of pics showing off her favorite shades.

In addition, Kent seemed to make sure that her arm tattoo was visible. What once said “Rand” for her former fiance, now reads “bRand new” — and fans didn’t miss a beat.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Left the Capital ‘R’ & Chose to Do the Rest of the Letters in Lowercase

Perhaps not ready to completely delete that part of her life, Kent decided to leave ‘Rand’ in tact, simply adding a lowercase “b” before his name and the word “new,” all in lowercase, after his name.

Kent didn’t explain her decision to change up her tattoo, wherefore it’s unclear why she decided not to include all capital letters to make it all blend in, but maybe she wants to remember those important years of her life. She and Emmett do have a child together, after all.

“The tattoo edit,” one Instagram user commented on the pic.

“#brandnew,” another social media user wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

“Loving the new tattoo,” a third person added.

Kent hasn’t opened up about her apparent split from Emmett, though she has mentioned it in passing on her podcast.

“Never thought that my life would be where it is right now. And that’s okay. That’s totally fine. There’s moments where I have pits in my stomach and I’m like, ‘I need God to take over right now because it’s too much.’ And He does,” Kent said on the November 10, 2021, episode of her “Give Them Lala…with Randall” podcast.

Emmett Has a Lala Tattoo — But it’s Unknown if He’s Changed it

According to Bravo, Emmett also got some ink in honor of Kent while the two were still together. However, there aren’t any photos of Emmett and Kent together on social media — as part of their split, the two deleted every trace of one another on their respective social media accounts.

“Yes, this video is about Ocean’s lewwwk … buuuut did anyone see the little surprise in the video … on Rand’s arm … I’m shook,” Kent wrote on her Instagram Stories back in September, according to Bravo.

And while Emmett also hasn’t addressed the breakup, he has announced his decision to step back from the “Give Them Lala…with Randall” podcast.

“Together we kind of grew in this podcast and learned a lot, and we started having these amazing guests and [it was] just an awesome time,” he said, according to Us Weekly.

“But I think for now, for me, I’m going to take a step back from being in front of the camera, even though it’s a podcast and you can’t be in front of the camera, you can be in front of the microphone. [I’m going] to focus right now on family and my children — Ocean, London, Rylee — and also my film business. I made that decision and I hope that my 15 followers stay loyal to the podcast, while you don’t hear my voice. But I think that’s — for me right now — the right thing to do for myself and I just want to be super focused right now,” he added.

READ NEXT: Lala Kent Shares Cryptic Message Weeks After Randall Emmett Cheating Rumors