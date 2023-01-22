Lala Kent Reveals How She Feels About Tom Schwartz Calling Her ‘a Bootleg Housewife’

The upcoming tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” is set to premiere on February 8, 2023. In the trailer, fans caught a glimpse of Lala Kent having an argument with her castmate Tom Schwartz. During the heated interaction, Schwartz insulted Kent’s lips and dubbed her to be “a bootleg ‘Housewife.’”

In a January 2023 interview on former “Vanderpump Rules” star Kristen Doute’s podcast, “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters,” Kent suggested she did not mind Schwartz’s comment. She noted that she found the remark reminiscent of something he would have said in earlier “Vanderpump Rules” seasons.

“Even Schwartzy in the trailer pulls out an OG line of calling someone a bootleg something. This season I am apparently a bootleg ‘Housewife.’ And you know what, I am a bootleg Housewife. Not an insult. That’s more of just a fact,” said the “How Could You Leave Me” singer.

While recording the “Sex, Love, and What Else Matters” podcast, Doute, who was fired from “Vanderpump Rules” after season 8, shared she was excited for the show’s new episodes.

“The trailer for ‘Vanderpump’ came out, I am not salty, I was like hot d***, jaw-dropping, that s*** was good,” stated the former Bravo star.

Tom Schwartz Opened Up About His Breakup With Katie Maloney & Friendship With Raquel Leviss

The tenth season of “Vanderpump Rules” will showcase the aftermath of Katie Maloney’s split from Schwartz. As fans are aware, the couple announced they had broken up in March 2022 and finalized their divorce in October 2022. While speaking to Us Weekly at the 2022 BravoCon, held during the weekend of October 14, 2022, Schwartz revealed how he has been handling his breakup. He explained that he was “a hot mess” when his relationship first ended.

“In hindsight I was even self-indulgent a little bit, maybe I liked the pain at some point a little bit. I was kind of wallowing in my new little bachelor pad,” confided the television personality.

During an E! News interview at BravoCon, Schwartz referenced he kissed his castmate Raquel Leviss at Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding. He revealed he has “like a connection” with the 28-year-old and encouraged fans to “watch the season” to “see how this plays out.” The 40-year-old also shared he was previously unaware of Leviss’ sense of humor.

“Me and Raquel have gotten much closer and I have a great appreciation for her. I’ve gotten to know her and I see all these different facets of her personality that I didn’t even know existed. And I didn’t realize how f**** funny Raquel is and witty,” shared the “Schwartz and Sandy’s” co-owner.

Raquel Leviss Discussed Her Friendship With Tom Schwartz

In a separate October 2022 Us Weekly interview, Leviss asserted that she and Schwartz “are good friends.” She noted that she felt connected to the 40-year-old while filming season 10 as they both were dealing with breakups. The 28-year-old referenced she ended her engagement to her ex-fiance James Kennedy in December 2021.

“I feel like it kind of brought us together as friends. And we have been able to support each other. And I wasn’t expecting that friendship to blossom but I’m happy that it did,” said Leviss.

The model also admitted she is “not on the best terms” with Maloney after filming “Vanderpump Rules” season 10.

“I mean, I can’t speak for her, but I feel like I’m keeping my distance and letting her work out her feelings,” stated the Bravo personality.