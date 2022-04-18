Lala Kent Dishes on Ex: ‘I Look Forward to the Day That It’s Exposed’

“Vanderpump Rules” star Lala Kent broke up with ex-fiance Randall Emmett in October 2021. The former couple has a 1-year-old daughter named Ocean. Since their split, Kent has been candid about her feelings toward Emmett and has claimed he was unfaithful during their relationship. In an April 2022 interview on the “Chicks in the Office” podcast, the mother of one stated that she disapproved of other aspects of Emmett’s behavior. She asserted that her entire relationship with the film producer “was a complete lie.”

“I hate saying this because I got my beautiful daughter out of the relationship but I truly regret the day that I met that person. Like I just can’t fathom how this person looks themself in the mirror, how they sleep at night. And there will be a day where all the truths are revealed because this isn’t about Lala’s mad that she got cheated on, that I can shake off. There’s so much that goes into it that I look forward to the day that it’s exposed,” asserted Kent.

She went on to say that she has discovered information about Emmett.

“The things that I have found out about that I’ve been able to say I’m just like we’re going to bite our tongue, we’re going to sleep great, we’re going to take care of this kid, you know, I haven’t skipped a beat,” said the 31-year-old. “And there will be a time, like I said, where it will be all exposed. That’s just how the universe works.”

Lala Kent Shared She Did Not Tell Her ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Co-Stars About Her Relationship Issues

During the “Chicks in the Office” interview, Kent explained why she and Emmett appeared to have a good relationship on “Vanderpump Rules.” She revealed that she was not transparent about their issues with her castmates.

“It was hard for me with the show because anytime I went to film, I mean I won’t even lie, anytime I went to film, we were always arguing before I would get to filming. It was a constant argument. But then on the flip side, it was always him asking, ‘did you talk about me, did you tell them anything?’ So the people that knew my relationship well — my mother, my best friend since childhood, my brother, like no one from the show knew because I didn’t want to deal with having to come home and be questioned about what I chose to share,” stated Kent.

Lala Kent Discussed Her Daughter in April 2022

In an April 2022 appearance on the “Tamron Hall Show,” Kent explained that her daughter has helped her maintain her composure while dealing with a public breakup.

“I don’t have an option to sit back and cry. I have a child to provide for. And I want to make this very known, if you have anybody in your life, burn the bridge if they are not adding to it. You will be okay,” said the mother-of-one.

While recording a March 2022 episode of the “Unwaxed” podcast, Kent clarified that her split with Emmett has not prevented her from dating again. She, however, noted that she has not had much luck in her romantic life.

“I haven’t been in a healthy, fun relationship since I was with my high school sweetheart,” revealed the Bravo personality.

Kent then shared that she would like to be in a relationship with someone who would prioritize spending quality time with her.

“I want his time, phone use is a big one, I think those would be — contrary to what people think, I’m not a materialistic person, like I don’t need gifts,” stated the “Vanderpump Rules” star.

