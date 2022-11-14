Another ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Star Announces Split

Another “Vanderpump Rules” break-up has been confirmed.

Just a few days after the internet learned that Lala Kent was hooking up with a model named Don Lopez, she confirmed that she actually broke things off with him.

“The Don and I have had a lot of fun in the bedroom, but I posted him for a thirst trap, and then a lot of doors opened to people saying certain things, and now I’ve got to scratch him off the roster, too,” Kent told Jeff Lewis on the November 10, 2022, episode of his SiriusXM radio show.

Kent hadn’t previously confirmed that she was hooking up with Lopez, but shared a picture of the side of his face, which was covered with tattoos. The internet quickly went to work and Lopez was identified at Kent’s mystery man. That relationship, however, is now over.

Here’s what you need to know:

Kent Explained Why She Decided to End Things With Lopez

Play

Lala Kent Addresses Dating Rumors "Vanderpump Rules" star Lala Kent clears up rumors about her dating life. Hear more from Radio Andy on our app! Click here for your trial subscription: siriusxm.com/yt/freetrial See more from Jeff Lewis Live here siriusxm.us/JeffLewisVideoFB Subscribe to SiriusXM on YouTube: youtube.com/siriusxm Connect with SiriusXM Online Facebook: facebook.com/siriusxm Twitter: twitter.com/siriusxm Instagram: instagram.com/siriusxm #SiriusXM #Sirius #SXM 2022-11-10T18:46:02Z

Kent told Lewis that people were sort of warning her about Lopez so she decided to break things off. Though the reality star confirmed that none of the guys she’s seeing will ever meet her daughter — “I’m not looking for a relationship,” she clarified — Kent said that Ocean is never far from her mind.

“I’m very protective of myself,” Kent told Lewis. “I don’t need the drama. I got enough going on,” she continued, adding, “so, you keep that over there, and I’m gonna keep it movin’ over here. I can’t have liabilities.”

Kent said that she and Lopez were sleeping together but never actually went on any real dates. “I’m not dating,” she said. She did confirm that Lopez will be on season 10 of “Vanderpump Rules.”

Kent’s appearance on Lewis’ show comes just a couple of weeks after she shared that she had been seeing a guy whom she referred to as a “unicorn.” On Friday, October 7, 2022, Kent told Lewis that she might be “in love.”

“I love his brain. He’s very smart. His face doesn’t match what comes out of his mouth. He’s a unicorn. I’m gonna need to have his baby or something,” she said. On her most recent Jeff Lewis Live appearance, Kent confirmed that she found out why that guy was single and she ended things with him as well.

Kent Said That She Is Currently ‘Talking’ to Someone

Although she’s done with Lopez and the guy whom she called a “unicorn,” Kent isn’t completely down and out. The mom of one appears to be refilling her roster. She told Lewis that she is “talking” to someone currently, thought she said she won’t be sharing anything about him on social media.

“I’ve learned my lesson,” Kent said. “He also had a stellar background check,” she added.

In February 2022, Kent revealed that she had hired a private investigator.

“I will never welcome someone into my life again without a full background check, and I mean in-depth. I got to see what your credit is. I need to know your family history. I need to know everything you’ve been involved with. I’m going deep,” she said during an Amazon Live.

